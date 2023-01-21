NITRO RALLYCROSS TO HONOR KEN BLOCK AT TROIS-RIVIERES STOP AND RETIRE #43 FROM THE SERIES

(Trois-Rivieres, Quebec / Friday – January 20, 2023) As Nitro Rallycross prepares to resume its 2022/23 season this weekend at Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres, drivers, teams and staff all return to racing with heavy hearts following Ken Block’s passing less than three weeks ago.

Now, to celebrate Ken and honor his legacy, Nitro RX will permanently retire Ken’s iconic #43 at Trois-Rivieres on Saturday. Having made the number his own over nearly two decades, no other driver – other than a member of the Block family – will race in Nitro Rallycross with 43 going forward.

Ken’s achievements behind the wheel are legendary, matched only by his passion for the sport. A creative force, Ken’s viral videos transformed rallycross and opened it up to a new generation of fans.

His shared passion for progression with Nitro RX creator Travis Pastrana also helped make Travis’ vision for the series a reality. A founding Nitro RX driver, Ken was the first to answer Travis’ call five years ago and join Nitro RX for its 2018 debut. He was also on hand alongside Travis at the press conference to announce the inaugural event.

Ken then took on the role of “Race Dad” at Nitro RX last year, supporting his daughter Lia as she followed in her father’s footsteps and embarked on her own career in the series’ Side-By-Side class.