Lawless Alan Returns to Niece Motorsports in 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lawless Alan (www.lawlessalanracing.com) will return to Niece Motorsports in 2023 for his sophomore season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Alan will again pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports as he looks to build upon last season’s rookie campaign.

“I am very excited to be returning to Niece Motorsports in 2023 with AUTOParkit,” said Alan. “I am looking forward to using everything I learned throughout last year and applying it to this year. I’m no longer coming to these tracks for the first time, so I have very high expectations for what I can achieve with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit.”

Alan joined Niece Motorsports in 2022, competing in the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule. The young driver earned his best finish of 11th at the first road course on the schedule, Circuit of the Americas. Alan closed out his rookie year with eight top-20 finishes.

The California native made nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2021, with his best finish of 18th coming at Bristol Motor Speedway in the fall.

“We are excited to have Lawless return to Niece Motorsports this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Lawless gained a lot of experience and got a lot of seat time last season that we really think is going to pay off this year. We are excited to see his growth this season. He’s a hard worker and is always asking questions and learning from the people around him. He definitely has the right attitude to be successful in this sport.”

Alan enjoys sponsorship from AUTOParkit, AUTOChargit™, and Siemens with secondary sponsorship from GarageFloor 24™. Since 2017, Alan has been the official spokesperson for AUTOParkit and its sister companies: GarageFloor 24, AUTOChargit™, PARKSentry™, AUTOStorit™ and AUTODockit™.

“The 2023 NASCAR Racing Season is nearly upon us,” said AUTOParkit Vice President of Sales Shawn Adams. “Similar to Lawless expanding his skill set as a professional NASCAR Driver and continuing to compete at the highest level, we too have extended our product line to include AUTODockit for boat storage, AUTOStorit for mixed-use personal storage, and AUTOChargit for automated EV Charging solutions to grow our brand. Our sponsorship relationship with Lawless Alan continues to be strengthened with each opportunity to compete. As we are often reminded at each race that steel sharpens steel.”

Alan won the 2018 Track Championship at Irwindale Speedway in the NASCAR WHELEN Late Model Series. In 2019 Lawless won Rookie of the Year honors in Trans Am’s TA2 Series and most recently won the 2020 Silver State Road Course Winter Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alan has also won the Late Model Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway, where he qualified on the pole and set a new track record in the process.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway, with the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

For more information on AUTOChargit, visit www.autochargit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com