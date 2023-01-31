Cirkul Announces New Partnership at NASCAR’s Pinnacle Event, the Daytona 500

Justin Haley to Pilot the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1 at the World Center of Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (January 31, 2023) – Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, announces a partnership with Kaulig Racing and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Justin Haley for the 2023 Daytona 500. Cirkul’s logo will be featured on Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

Kaulig Racing and Cirkul announced last week that they will continue to support driver, Daniel Hemric, for multiple races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season onboard the No. 11 Chevrolet.

“We are incredibly excited for Cirkul to be a part of this year’s Daytona 500,” said Andy Gay, president and co-founder of Cirkul. “Our product speaks to everyone who drinks water and there’s no better place to reach a wide audience than the Daytona 500. It’s a watershed moment for our company as we deepen our relationship with NASCAR, and we can’t wait to root for Justin Haley’s No. 31 as he takes on the field.”

Haley, who cemented himself in NASCAR history when he won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in 2019, has seen success at Daytona in all three of NASCAR’s top-tier series, including two wins in the NXS and a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

“Cirkul has been a great partner of Kaulig Racing, and it was a no brainer to expand our relationship with them at one of the biggest motorsports events in the world,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Justin (Haley) is our super-speedway ace, so we can’t think of anyone better to be behind the wheel of Cirkul’s very first car in the Daytona 500.”

Continuing his reign as the team’s longest-tenured driver, Haley will kick off his second, full season in the NCS with Kaulig Racing at the World Center of Racing, as he pilots the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1 beginning with the 2023 Daytona Speedweek.

“I’m excited to welcome Cirkul aboard my No. 31 Chevy hotrod for such a big event,” said Haley. “Being a bit of a health nut, Cirkul is a product that truly makes proper hydration throughout the week leading up to a race weekend very easy. I’m honored to have Cirkul’s support on one of the biggest platforms in motorsports and hope to take home that coveted Harley J. Earl trophy together.”

With its eighth-consecutive grandstand sellout, the 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30PM ET on FOX for the start of NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary season.





About Cirkul

Cirkul, Inc. is a beverage technology company that’s bringing the bottled beverage industry into the 21st century by unlocking e-commerce and personalization with a patented flavor cartridge that reduces the shipping weight and volume of bottled beverages by over 95%, reduces plastics by 84%, and helps consumers drink more water by enabling them to personalize the flavor of their water, sip by sip. Through their cartridge technology, Cirkul offers over 50 unique beverages – all with zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial flavors or colors. Cirkul is available at DrinkCirkul.com.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.