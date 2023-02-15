Powerball® Becomes Official Partner of NASCAR®

Partnership is a First Between Powerball and a Major Sports League; Includes Powerball Being Named “Official Lottery Game of NASCAR”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (Feb. 15, 2023) – NASCAR announced today that Powerball, the game that has inspired the country with the chance to become a millionaire all while raising billions of dollars for good causes, has become an Official Partner of NASCAR and the “Official Lottery Game of NASCAR.”

“NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

To kick off the new partnership and the 2023 season, NASCAR and Powerball will create a season-long promotion that will culminate with one lottery player winning a $1 million prize in a special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. Further information and details of the promotion, as well as how to enter, will be announced at a later date.

“Powerball and NASCAR both have the extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together, to dream and cheer for something big,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “That’s why Powerball is proud to partner with NASCAR to bring extra excitement throughout the season, which includes awarding a $1 million prize to a player in Phoenix!”

Powerball tickets are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The 2023 NASCAR regular season begins on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET with The Great American Race, the 65th Annual DAYTONA 500. The race will air live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For more information on Powerball, please visit Powerball.com.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball tickets are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.