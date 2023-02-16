2023 CORVETTE Z06 SET TO PACE THE “GREAT AMERICAN RACE”

Corvette, Camaro and Silverado Completes Pace Vehicle Lineup for 2023 Daytona Speedweeks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2023) – A trio of Chevrolet high-powered vehicles is set to pace in the season-opening races at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19, marking the 15th time Chevrolet has paced the “Great American Race”.

· The Corvette Z06 is powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6, creating 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 in any production car.

· Equipped with the Z07 Performance Package, the Corvette Z06 features a carbon fiber rear wing, aerodynamic ground effects, carbon ceramic brakes and other performance features for maximum track capability.

Chevrolet has recorded 49 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories at Daytona International Speedway, including a series-leading 24 in the Daytona 500.

“We felt that it was important to highlight the crown jewel of our performance vehicle lineup for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 with the Corvette Z06,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Motorsports Marketing and Activation for Chevrolet. “As the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, we are honored to pace the season-opening race weekend and help celebrate the start of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

Completing the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth pace vehicle lineup:

• Silverado 1500 RST in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 17.

• Camaro SS 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16; and on Saturday, February 18, the ARCA Menard Series BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ at 5 p.m. ET.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.