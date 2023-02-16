COCA-COLA TO PARTNER WITH CHASE ELLIOTT AND THE NO. 9 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS TEAM IN 2023

ICONIC BEVERAGE IS NOW AN OFFICIAL TEAM PARTNER

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2023) – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has joined 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as the Official Beverage Partner of driver Chase Elliott and his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team.

Throughout the 2023 season, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will appear as an associate sponsor of Elliott’s race cars beginning with Sunday’s 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX). The iconic beverage brand will also adorn the No. 9 team’s uniforms and equipment.

Coca-Cola has an extensive history in motor sports including title sponsorship of NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600, since 1985. Its storied partnerships include race car drivers such as Elliott’s father, 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott.

“Coca-Cola is proud to welcome Chase to its Coca-Cola Racing Family and launch its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports,” said Chris Bigda, director of sports marketing, The Coca-Cola Company, North America. “Continuing to partner with the Elliott family is an honor and thrilling legacy, as Chase joins our Coca-Cola Racing Family 25 years after his father Bill Elliott was a founding member back in 1998. We’re excited for our future together and refreshing this championship team on and off the track.”

Elliott is the third-youngest driver to win a Cup championship, a feat he accomplished in 2020. The 27-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native has 18 points-paying wins across seven full-time seasons in NASCAR’s premier series and has been voted by fans as the sport’s Most Popular Driver for five consecutive years (2018-2022). In 2022, he captured a series-leading five victories, earned the regular-season title and made his seventh playoff appearance, advancing to the Championship 4 for the third straight year.

“I’m excited to partner with an iconic brand like Coca-Cola that has Georgia roots just like me,” Elliott said. “Coke has a deep history in the sport and I’m proud to represent a company that has backed some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers throughout the years, including my dad. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together this season and hopefully for years to come.”

With 14 championships and 291 points-paying race wins, Hendrick Motorsports is the most successful team in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. On Sunday, the organization will seek its record-tying ninth victory in the season-opening DAYTONA 500.

“Chase and Coca-Cola are a perfect match on so many levels,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “Pairing one of the world’s most recognized brands with the sport’s Most Popular Driver will present a lot of opportunities. The No. 9 team is poised for another great year, so we plan to keep plenty of Coke on ice and celebrate those big moments together.”

ABOUT COCA-COLA:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (291) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.