ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY BRINGS THE PARTY TO NASCAR WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2023) – NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is always packed with thrilling racing on the track and great entertainment off the track – and the Ambetter Health 400 weekend is no exception.

Atlanta hosts 850 miles of racing across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series during the March 17-19 weekend. When cars aren’t on the track, race fans will enjoy parties that make race weekend a can’t-miss event.

This year the fun gets started on St. Patrick’s Day Friday night after NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying with the Camper Appreciation Party in Bootleggers. Fans will enjoy complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola beverages, Legends racing on Atlanta’s ¼ mile short track, and a Q&A session with NASCAR driver Chris Buescher. Best of all, it all comes free of charge as a thank you to fans at the track during race weekend, with dozens of TVs showing live sports and a great social atmosphere around Bootleggers’ massive 360-bar.

Returning for its second year in the infield, the Peach Pit kicks off the infield party after the checkered flag drops on the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 on Saturday night. The Peach Pit will be packed with games and activities, plus live music on its concert stage from Back In Black performing AC/DC’s biggest hits into the night. NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland will stop by for a Q&A, and the night is capped off with a colorful fireworks display. Any ticketholders or fans camping at the track welcome to join the party at the Peach Pit for no additional charge.

All of this is on top of the previously announced Parmalee pre-race concert before the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, and all the driver appearances and attractions fans will enjoy in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone throughout the weekend.

Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend March 17-19 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 17-19, 2023, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.