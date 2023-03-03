Dakota Dickerson Joins Jr III Racing Sebring 12 Hour Lineup

Mooresville, NC (3 March 2023) – Having raced to a podium in his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut with Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing, Dakota Dickerson will rejoin the team for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The IMSA Prototype Challenge 2021 Champion will join Jr III Racing regulars Ari Balogh and Garett Grist in the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 for the team’s first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start of the 2023 season.

The young California native has built an impressive resume since starting his career in open-wheel competition. Dickerson claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge title in 2021 with five consecutive podium appearances in the LMP3 class category, including a victory at Watkins Glen International.

Dickerson also earned accolades with a title run to the 2018 F4 United States Championship and followed that with a FR Americas championship run in 2019.

“I’m super excited to be back with Jr III Racing!” said Dickerson. “I had my first IMSA WeatherTech start with these guys last year, and we ended up on the podium. These guys are a giant family, and it feels great to be reunited with them. It will be nice to drive with Ari (Balogh) and Garett (Grist) again, they have been awesome about welcoming me to the team. They had a great season finishing third in points standings last year, and I think we will gain momentum from there.”

Dickerson joined Jr III Racing for the twelve-hour event at Sebring International Raceway in 2022, where, alongside Balogh and Grist, the trio earned a second-place finish for Jr III Racing’s Sebring debut.

“We are thrilled to have Dakota back with us at Sebring,” said Billy Glavin, owner of Jr III Racing. “Dakota was with us last year for our first Twelve Hours of Sebring, and we were able to take home a second-place finish. He has the speed and has proven that racing with us last year and in the Prototype Challenge in previous years. The team is excited to have him back for another go at the top step!”

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend will kick off on Thursday, March 16th. The green flag will drop at 10:10 am ET on March 18th; catch all twelve hours of the action live on Peacock TV.