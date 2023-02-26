Toyota Racing – NCS Auto Club Post-Race Report – 02.26.23

HAMLIN SCORES SOLID RUN AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

Martin Truex Jr. battles back from two laps down to just miss the top-10

FONTANA, Calif. (February 26, 2023) – Denny Hamlin (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Auto Club Speedway

Race 2 of 36 – 400 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, Chase Elliott*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, Daniel Suarez*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

6th, DENNY HAMLIN

11th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

16th, TY GIBBS

30th, BUBBA WALLACE

32nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

34th, TYLER REDDICK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your run at the last race on the two-mile track here in California?

“Yeah, such a great race track – such a fun track. Wish we had a little more speed overall with our Sport Clips Camry, but still a solid day. I thought our balance was pretty good, just needed a little speed there and I thought we would be there in contention. I felt like we were a third-place car or so, so we just came up a little short of that. A decent day.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Sirius XM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

What happened out there?

“Yeah, just the same thing that everybody already said – you can’t see what’s going on. You are just going off the guy in front of you and all of sudden he slows down and I got into him, and other guys got into me.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

How did you see that restart unfold?

“I saw it stacked up pretty bad. I saw the car behind me kind of laid off to get a really big run, so I kind of elected to make the decision to go to the bottom and get around it. Unfortunately, I think Ryan (Blaney) had the same idea. We just got collected and went through the grass and the right front of The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD was broke. Unfortunate end to my Cup racing career at this two-mile track, but thankfully I’ve got one more shot later on with GearWrench and Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity car.”

