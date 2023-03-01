JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Coming off a strong second-place finish at Auto Club Speedway, Sam Mayer will make his third appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

• In the young driver’s most recent start at Las Vegas in 2022, he rallied to a seventh-place finish.

• In 13 previous starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, Mayer has picked up three top fives, eight top 10s and his first career pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season.

• After two starts in the 2023 season, Mayer and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team currently sit seventh in points, only 40 markers behind the series leader heading into Las Vegas.



Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs Chevrolet

• Two of Josh Berry’s five career NXS victories have come at Las Vegas, both in the fall race there. Last season, Berry’s win clinched a spot in the Championship 4 for the No. 8 team.

• Berry has led 103 laps in his two wins, 38 in 2021 and 65 last season. His average finish in four starts at LVMS is a blistering 3.3, with the other two finishes a seventh and a fourth.

• Of Berry’s five career wins, three of those have come on 1.5-mile tracks in the NXS.

• Of his 18 career top-five finishes, Berry has earned 10 of them on tracks measuring 1 to 1.5 miles in length.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Jeld-Wen Chevrolet

• Brandon Jones has made 12 starts at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval with a best finish of third coming in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

• At tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 18 top fives and 53 top 10s, while pacing the field for 365 laps.

• Jones’ average finish of 9.3 in “Sin City” is the fourth best among active tracks in the NXS for the 26-year-old, trailing only Michigan International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

• Crew chief Jason Burdett has recorded nine top-five and 11

top-10 finishes in 13 starts at Las Vegas.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In 17 Las Vegas starts in the NXS, Justin Allgaier has earned nine top fives and 14 top 10s, including runner-up finishes in this event in 2011 and in the fall of 2021.

• According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Allgaier currently ranks first in laps led (267), laps run inside the top 15 (3,224), quality passes (676), green flag passes (817), fastest laps run (179) and driver rating (109.1) at Las Vegas.

• Allgaier has scored 11 wins, 70 top fives and 135 top 10s in 215 starts on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length in his NXS career.

• With a pair of third-place finishes in the first two races of ‘23, Allgaier’s average effort of 3.0 is the series’ second best.

Driver Quotes

“I am pretty pumped to head to Las Vegas this week coming off of the great run we had at Fontana with a second-place finish. We have had some awesome qualifying runs and great finishes at 1.5-mile tracks so I am really looking forward to nailing that down in Vegas. My No. 1 team has worked so hard to give me a fast Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevy and I know we can keep that momentum going and solidify a great finish this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“Las Vegas has been a really strong track for everyone at JR Motorsports these last couple of years. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team has worked really hard getting this Fontana car swapped over and ready to go for practice on Friday, and I know that we will carry over that same speed from last weekend when we hit the track. If we can just execute like we have been to start this year, I think we will be right where we want to be at race end on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“My Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs team has always run pretty well at Las Vegas, and that track just seems to fit my driving style. We’ve won twice there in four starts, so there’s something about it. Going into this race, we’re confident that we can be really good there again. We’ve had speed so far this season, and I’m looking to put the whole race together this weekend and put it back in Victory Lane.” – Josh Berry

“This Menards/Jeld-Wen team has built really fast cars to start this season, we just haven’t had any luck go our way. JRM has been the class of the field at Vegas the last couple of years, and I know that speed will carry on through this weekend. Hopefully Lady Luck is on our side and we can be competing for the win at the end of the race. This team deserves it.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Las Vegas: JR Motorsports has competed in “Sin City” a combined 68 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.5-mile facility, the organization has tallied three wins, including its first in 2008 with Mark Martin, 30 top fives and 45 top 10s. The most recent win for the organization came during the fall race last season with Josh Berry driving the No. 8 Chevrolet to Victory Lane. In the last two fall races at Las Vegas, JRM has recorded back-to-back 1-2-3 finishes.

• Souvenir Rig: All four JRM drivers will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/LEGACY M.C. souvenir rig on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. local time.