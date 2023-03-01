Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS

The team has earned one top-10 finish (Allmendinger, 2022) and has led 16 laps (Haley, 2022) at the 1.5-mile race track.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the most recent coming in his first NCS start with Kaulig Racing at the 1.5-mile track in the 2022 South Point 400.

Allmendinger has one win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), the 2021 NXS Alsco Uniforms 300.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Las Vegas. It’s one of the tracks I ran at in my part-time Cup schedule last year with Kaulig Racing, and we had fairly decent speed. Hopefully we unload close to what we had and build from there.” – AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS.

In the most recent event at Las Vegas, Haley led 16 laps for Kaulig Racing and earned a top-15 finish at the 2022 South Point 400.

“Las Vegas was a track that was good to us last year. We really excelled on the mile-and-a-half tracks that are high-grip racetracks. We had some really good runs at both Las Vegas races, but especially in the fall race. We were in the lead there with less than 30 to go, so I feel like we’ve definitely got that style of racetrack figured out in this NextGen car. I’m looking forward to getting back there and hopefully showing that same speed.” – Justin Haley on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 24 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.

The team earned one win, three top fives, 15 top-10 finishes and has led 128 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch has made 15 starts at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Busch has earned two wins, two pole awards, five top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 619 laps at Las Vegas in the NXS.

“So to me I think the Trucks are most resemblant of today’s current Cup cars, where years ago I would say the Xfinity cars were very similar. You know, just running the Xfinity Series again and being able to get back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing is going to be fun and I look forward to that. Being with a new team and a new group of guys and you know just the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise. I love the Trucks as well, being with Kyle Busch Motorsports and racing my own stuff there, so it’s going to be fun to get back to Vegas and go triple time. Hopefully everything goes well and we can win one, two or all three. That would be cool.” – Kyle Busch on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 South Point Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made nine starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Hemric has recorded four top fives, six top-10 finishes and led 75 laps at Las Vegas in the NXS.

“For the past six years or more, Las Vegas has felt like a second home to me, because of the hospitality and support I’ve received from the Gaughan Family, everyone at South Point Hotel and Casino, and our great race fans. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a crucial race in our schedule — the first of two tracks we visit on our west coast swing that we will see again in the fall during our playoffs, so it means a ton to us to gather great data at this event. I’m excited to have a familiar paint scheme on board this coming weekend. We’re ready to get back out west and put the work in.” – Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet Camaro

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will be Chandler Smith’s first start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Smith has four starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, all in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

He has recorded one win, one top-five finish and led 32 laps at Las Vegas in the NCTS.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a place that I’ve had a lot of success at in the Truck series. Although this will be my first time there in a Xfinity car, I feel confident in how quickly we have been able to learn and gel as a team at Kaulig Racing. I’m looking forward to continuing that trend this weekend and carrying the momentum we have from our top five-finish at Auto Club into this weekend.” – Chandler Smith on Las Vegas Motor Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.