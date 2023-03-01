LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Information

Round: NASCAR Cup Series race No. 3 of 36

Track Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nevada

Race Name: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

Broadcast: Sunday, March 5th at 3:30 PM ET live on FOX (TV) and MRN (Radio)

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCS Starts: 1; Best start: 17th, Best finish: 11th (Fall, 2022)

NXS Starts: 8; Best start: 4th, Best finish: 2nd (three times), Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 142

NCTS Starts: 3; Poles: 1 (Fall, 2018), Best finish: 12th (Spring, 2018), Laps led: 57

2023 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 2; Best start: 20th, Best finish: 22nd (Auto Club), Current points position: 27th

About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Home to Vegas: Entering the third race of the season, Gragson returns to his home track. The Las Vegas native has made starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in all three of NASCAR’s premier series’. In the Truck series racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Gragson made three starts, scored one pole position, led 57 laps and has two top-15 finishes at the 1.5-mile track. In eight Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas, Gragson has collected seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track, where he filled in for the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and finished 11th last fall.

Vegas Golden Knights: Growing up in Vegas, Gragson was an avid Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. He will attend the team’s morning skate session Wednesday evening’s game in which the Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7pm local time at T-Mobile Arena.

The Bullring: Like many racers from Las Vegas before him, Gragson got his start at the age of 13 racing Bandoleros at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway “Bullring”. A 14-time Bullring winner, Gragson then joined the INEX Legends Car Racing Series at the age of 15, winning the 2014 Young Lion Road Course Championship. He then moved on to Super Late Models and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Series’ before landing a full-time NASCAR truck series ride.

Local Owner: LEGACY Motor Club owner and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company, Maury Gallagher also calls Las Vegas, Nevada home. Vegas is the 2024 home to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium which houses the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallagher serves as chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, a group comprised of community leaders in business, tourism, gaming, sports, entertainment and government which are responsible for the city’s collective hosting effort.

Noah Gragson Appearances: Fans attending the Pennzoil 400 will have a chance to meet Noah on race day:

Sunday, March 5th – 10:15 – 10:30 am Q&A on Stage in the NEON GARAGE

From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m excited to keep building momentum with our No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet and the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team. Coming back to my hometown is always good to see family and friends, it’s always great anytime I can get back there and there would be nothing sweeter than to run well at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCS Starts: 11; Poles: 1 (2018); Best Finish: 8th (2018, 2020, 2022); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 4; Laps Led: 0

NXS Starts: 2; Best Start: 2nd (2016); Best Finish: 3rd (2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 7

NCTS Starts: 2; Wins: 1 (2014); Best Start: 13th (2014); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 19

2023 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 2; Best Start: 25th; Best Finish: 19th (Auto Club), Current Points Position: 32nd

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Jones at Las Vegas Speedway: Erik Jones will make his 12th Cup Series start at the 1.5 mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5. In his previous 11 starts at the track in the Cup Series, Jones has a best finish of eighth on three different occasions – March 2018, September 2020 and October 2022. In total, Jones has four top-10 finishes in the Cup Series.

Jones has two Xfinity Series starts at the track with his best start of second and best finish of third coming in his rookie season in 2016. He led seven laps during the Xfinity Series race in 2015, but his strong run was derailed late in the race by contact with a competitor and resulted in a 29th-place finish.

In the Truck Series, Jones has two starts at the track with both finishes resulting in top-nine results. His first start at the track came in 2014 where he started the race 13th and led 19 laps on his way to victory lane. During his rookie season and championship season, Jones returned to the track where he finished ninth in the 2015 event.

From the Driver’s Seat: “Hopefully Las Vegas will be a good race for us this weekend and we can get our season rolling. We struggled a little bit at Fontana, so looking forward to getting back to Las Vegas where we were pretty good in the Spring last year in this race and in the Fall I thought we were decent. I’m hoping we can make some gains, try some new stuff and get some good points from the weekend. Looking forward to getting there and hopefully having a good run in our No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.