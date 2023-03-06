Keselowski Earns Stage Points, Finishes 17th in Las Vegas

No. 6 Fastenal Ford Mustang Earns Stage Points in Opening Stages Before Late Chaos

LAS VEGAS (March 5, 2023) – Brad Keselowski earned stage points in each of the two opening segments at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon before going on to finish 17th in the Fastenal Ford Mustang.

Long green flag runs were the name of the game for the 400-mile race that was contested under winds in excess of 30mph throughout the day. Keselowski took the green from a solid starting position after qualifying seventh during Saturday’s session.

The three-time Vegas winner opened up by maintaining his top-10 position early, advancing into sixth by the time the race’s first pit cycle ended at lap 44. He went on to finish the opening stage of 80 laps in 10th.

Following a stop for adjustments on the Fastenal machine, Keselowski again solidified his position in the top-10 in the early laps of stage two. He pitted under green – one of many instances on the afternoon – from the ninth position at lap 124 before going on to finish the stage in ninth.

Stage three saw an early yellow with Keselowski in 14th, but from there the race ran caution-free until six to go. Keselowski was 16th at the time of the yellow and pitted, then in the race’s first NASCAR Overtime restart attempt, was collected in a last-lap incident to finish 17th.

The No. 6 team returns to action next week in Phoenix with race coverage on Sunday set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Radio coverage can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.