Jr III Racing Scores Sebring Pole

Sebring, Fla. (11 March 2023) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing earned its second pole position in VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) at Sebring International Raceway on Saturday as part of the prologue weekend to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Jr III Racing driver Bijoy Garg earned his second sports car pole position of the season piloting the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320. The quick lap time marks a strong follow up to his run to the Daytona pole to open the season in January.

Saturday morning consisted of first practice with cooler track temperatures before the day started to heat up. Right away Garg found his groove, placing himself at the top of the leaderboard. After improving times in all three sectors of the track, Garg closed the session in a promising position, netting a quick time of 1:57.957-seconds to lead the LMP3 field.

Garg followed that up by posting the second quickest time in the following practice session as he looked forward to the late afternoon qualifying.

Garg quickly jumped to the front of the pack early in qualifying, setting quick and clean laps ahead of a quick red flag that briefly stopped the session. Garg returned to the fray and promptly posted the fastest lap time of the day with a 1:56.854-second lap to secure his second career IMSA pole position for Sunday’s first race.

“It feels pretty good to grab the pole award,” said Garg. “The Jr III Racing crew gave me the car to be competitive and I knew that from my first lap. I had to nail my qualifying laps and I did just that. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. The day will bring a lot of traffic management and I think we did pretty well in that department today. I’m pretty confident that we will do well tomorrow and hopefully find that top step.”

The first race of the weekend will start at 8:00 am ET Sunday morning followed by race two at 1:45 pm ET.