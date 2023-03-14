LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ Expands Club Wyndham® Partnership to include Primary Races on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Chevrolet at COTA and Charlotte Motor Speedway

Club Wyndham Helping Johnson Fulfill Racing “Bucket List”

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 14, 2023) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced Club Wyndham® will sponsor seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and club co-owner Jimmie Johnson for two races this season – Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 26 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the INDYCAR schedule – and it wasn’t – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

Club Wyndham empowers over 500,000 owner families to live their bucket lists and is now able to help Johnson fulfill his “bucket list” of racing at COTA, marking the first time the 47-year-old El Cajon, Calif., native will officially compete on the 3.41-mile road course. As the nation’s largest vacation club, Club Wyndham offers 100 resorts and 14,000 vacation suites across North America, including many in top race cities.

Club Wyndham has been affiliated with Team Ambassador Richard Petty for more than two decades as “The King” is a Club Wyndham timeshare owner and frequents various resorts and vacation destinations several times a year. This is the first time the Club Wyndham branding will be featured prominently on a racecar.

“NASCAR has always been a great place to identify and develop b2b relationships,” said LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s President of Business Operations, Bruce Mosley. “At LEGACY M.C., we are looking to accelerate results and create a model that surpasses anything ever done before in this space. The foundation we intend on creating will deliver a 1+1 = 3 platform for our partners and deliver a strong return on their objectives.”

“Club Wyndham owners and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB fans know what it means to be a part of a club. It means finding a place to make memories with friends and family around shared passions,” said Tom Shelburne, Chief Marketing Officer for Club Wyndham. “We are excited about this new partnership with the LEGACY M.C. team, growing from our long relationship with Richard Petty. This new agreement will be great for our owners, race fans, and our business. We can’t wait to see Club Wyndham on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Chevrolet.”

This year, Club Wyndham is offering racing fans 15% off on a bucket list NASCAR vacation. Save on resort stays during race weeks in destinations near select races by booking through Extra Holidays, Club Wyndham’s rental platform. See Offer Details below.* Click to learn more http://www.extraholidays.com/legacy

As previously announced, Johnson’s 2023 schedule included the season-opener DAYTONA 500 and the Chicago Street Course in July, sponsored by Carvana. The selection of Charlotte Motor Speedway was an easy one for Johnson as he has won a total of eight races at the 1.5-mile oval, four of which were in the 600-mile event on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), INDYCAR’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham®.”

In honor of the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, NASCAR at COTA is offering a special $84 ticket offer for reserved seats in the Turn 12 grandstand through March 19. Fans can purchase the Jimmie Johnson ticket special at www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

Johnson is expected to announce the remainder of his limited schedule at a later date.

*Travel offer details: Book by December 31, 2023. Travel by December 31, 2023. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.