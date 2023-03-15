AMS announces Ambetter Health 400 pre-race dignitaries

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 15, 2023) – As NASCAR makes its first of two visits to Atlanta in 2023, dignitaries and special guests will also converge on Atlanta Motor Speedway to help kick off the Ambetter Health 400.

Ambetter Health 400 (Sunday, March 19) Dignitaries:

Co-Grand Marshals: Defending champions from the University of Georgia football team Smael Mondon, Jr., Mykel Williams, Kamari Lassiter will be Co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s race alongside award winning actor and producer Jesse Metcalfe. Metcalfe will give the command to fire engines before the Ambetter Health 400.

Honorary Starter: Katherine Kirby will waive the green flag to start the Ambetter Health 400. Kirby is the Chief Operating Officer of Ambetter Health, which is sponsoring Atlanta’s spring NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time in 2023.

National Anthem Singer: Singer, songwriter, and record producer Blanco Brown will perform the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Sunday’s race.

Flyover: Four T-38s from the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron “American Beagles” from the Florida Air National Guard will be piloted above the speedway during the national anthem.

Pre-race concert: Country stars Parmalee will perform on the pre-race stage on Sunday afternoon. The North Carolina natives have enjoyed chart-topping success with hits like their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and follow-up single “Take My Name” from their most recent album For You.

VIP Guests: Desmond Ridder, Richie Grant, Lorenzo Carter, Timmy Horne, and DeAngelo Malone from the Atlanta Falcons, NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Bill Elliott, and Jeff Gordon, and NFL Hall of Famer Warrick Dunn.

Atlanta’s upcoming NASCAR weekend features 858 miles of racing and three days of entertainment.

On-track action kicks off Friday with qualifying for the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 followed by the Camper Appreciation Party in Bootleggers.

Saturday has NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and 458 miles of racing between the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250. The day’s slate of activity is wrapped up by the Peach Pit infield party Saturday night.

Sunday features the main event of the weekend: the Ambetter Health 400. The race is preceded by a day full of things to see and do all around the facility, from driver appearances and Q&As, carnival rides, and live attractions in the AMS Fan Zone to Parmalee’s pre-race concert and driver introductions on the frontstretch.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

