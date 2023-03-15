Lawless Alan – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 Laps / 208 Miles)

Saturday, March 18 | Hampton, Georgia | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Las Vegas Recap: Alan made his way into the top-15 early on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, in the second stage, the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet was involved in an accident, which relegated the team to a 20th-place finish.

Alan on 20th-Place Finish at Las Vegas: “We had a lot of speed in our AUTOParkit Silverado in Las Vegas. We got put into a bad spot that ruined our day with damage; but I learned a lot from that incident. I think the knowledge I gained with the truck and the aero package will be very beneficial at the next intermediate tracks.”

Alan at Atlanta Motor Speedway: In Alan’s lone start at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway, he finished 33rd after getting collected in a wreck while running inside the top-15.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “I feel great going into Atlanta this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting back in the truck, especially after a good run last year. I feel a lot more comfortable in the truck this year as compared to this time last year. I’ve got much more confidence and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

Public Appearances: Alan, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am – 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com