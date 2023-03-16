Car Buying 101: Tips for Newbies

Buying a car is not a simple task, especially for someone doing it for the first time. There are so many options and considerations to keep in mind that might just overwhelm you. You’d want to get the best vehicle, pay the best price, and know the best states to buy a car. In this article, you will get some essential tips to help you make an educated choice and avoid common pitfalls.

Tip #1: Determine your budget

We all want the best of the best, but our wallets don’t always allow it, so more often than not, the best purchase is one you can easily afford. Before dreaming about sports cars, consider your income and expenses to determine the budget for your 4-wheel purchase. Make sure to take into account not just the cost of the desired car but also other expenses like insurance, maintenance, and gas. You don’t want to end up being unable to tank up your brand-new vehicle.

Tip #2: Consider your needs

After you’ve set the budget, use it wisely. Every purchase should have a clear reason. Think about what features you need in a car. Recreate in mind your most common routes and driving routines. Imagine what functions your previous car (if you had one, ofc) lacked the most. Finally, write down the main points of your desired driving experience. It will be your guide to choosing the best option.

Tip #3: Research cars and dealerships

Once you have an idea of what you need in a car and how much you can spend – start searching for matching options. Check different car models and dealerships. Read reviews, check safety ratings, and compare prices. Opt for dealerships with a good reputation & a track record of customer satisfaction. Don’t rush – the market is saturated enough to meet your needs (unless your needs are a new Ferrari for $1k).

Tip #4: Take a test drive

Found the right one? Take a test drive before buying it. Specs on paper might look good, but you’re going to drive, not read. A test drive will show you how the car handles, how comfortable it is, and whether it meets your specific needs. Drive the car on different road types to imitate the different real-life conditions.

Tip #5: Consider financing options

Alternatively, you can consider some financing options like loans, leases, and dealer financing. The internet is full of comparison charts showing which one is best for specific cases. The main factors to consider are interest rates, monthly payments, and how long you’ll be making payments.

Tip #6: Negotiate the price

Don’t hesitate to negotiate the car’s price – dealerships expect it. It can save you some bucks (that can cover other car-related expenses). But you can’t do it blindly. Do some research beforehand to find out a fair price you can base on. If you can visit a few dealerships, do it. Just walk away if a dealer won’t budge on the price.

Tip #7: Finalize the deal

Once you’ve agreed on the car’s price, review all the paperwork carefully before signing anything. You have to understand all the sale’s terms, including any warranties or financing agreements. If you don’t – ask someone (or hire someone) to explain it to you. Also, if the dealership is far from your home, you can use a car shipping service to move your car quickly and safely.

Buying a car involves a lot of meticulous preparations. You should start by outlining your budget & car expectations and find the best options based on them. With these tips, car buying becomes a bit less random. Good luck!