FIRST TIME NASCAR SPONSOR FOLLOWME.LLC PARTNERS WITH GRAY GAULDING AT ATLANTA

Fort Worth, TX. (March 16, 2023) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR Xfinity driver Gray Gaulding are proud to announce their most recent partner FollowMe Global Business Solutions, LLC (www.followme.llc) and their participation at multiple Xfinity race events throughout the 2023 race season. The partnership will debut at this coming Saturday’s March 18th “Raptor King of Tough 250” race occurring at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gaulding is looking forward to returning to Atlanta after a challenging West-Coast swing that included right-front blowouts at both Fontana and Phoenix. “I cannot be more excited to debut our new partner FollowMe.llc this weekend at Atlanta. Jason and his team are helping guide and motivate businesses to be more successful which really inspires me as a professional race car driver. NASCAR is a sport that is so dependent on teamwork including with our sponsors and I am excited to see what we can build together starting at Atlanta this weekend and throughout the 2023 season.”

“We, at FollowMe Global Business Solutions, LLC (www.followme.llc), are very proud and excited to be a sponsor for Gray Gaulding, the great Number 08, and to work along with Standout Management Group. As this is a new venture for us, we are extremely pleased with the direction and guidance gained from Kenneth Cameron”, stated CEO Jason Slaughter. “We look forward to being a part of the NASCAR family and fans as a sponsor. Our goal is to increase the viewer ship among the African American community in such an AWESOME sport. We feel that our sponsorship of Gray Gaulding in that Black and Old Gold number 08 car will definitely grab attention.”

Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 at 5:00 PM ET Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

About FollowMe.llc (www.followme.llc)

We are a diverse, multi-industry, multi-divisional strategic business development consulting firm that specializes in functional group assessments, marketing, and sales value systems (training), operational expertise, acquisitions & integrations, human resources (policy, procedures, diversity training and code of ethics), and growth strategies.

We create truly unique deliverables through our patented products, award-winning services, and proprietary systems to help you solve any problem. We influence influencers. FollowMe to become even more proficient in scaling the capacity and quality of your health, wellness, and wealth. Our humanitarian efforts to support water treatment systems, Indoor Air Quality, and renewable energy across the globe has gained the attention of many large organizations and countries.

Our Divisions:

FollowMe Racing (FMR) is the official team sponsor for NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding, No. 08. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities by visiting FollowMe.racing.

FollowMe Token (FMT) is the exclusive, patented cryptocurrency for services, materials and supplies within the home improvement industry. To learn more about FMT, visit FollowMe.llc/token

FollowMe Investment Club (FMI) is an asset-backed educational club specializing in hard commodities including gold, diamonds, rubies, pearls, and other precious metals and gems. We currently have more than $1 Billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit FollowMe.investments.

FollowMe Energy (FME) is an energy consulting and services company (ESCO). We provide energy efficiency as a service (EEAAS) to government buildings and commercial spaces. We are FEMA certified and registered with USFCR (CAGE CODE: 9C8A8). Learn more by visiting FollowMe.energy and www.healthseal.org

FollowMe Africa (FMA) is our international operations division specializing in in-ground asset monetization through mining, water treatment, agriculture, and renewable energy production. Learn more by visiting FollowMe.africa.

About the Owner

With over 30 years of proven results in business development and profitable growth, Jason Slaughter exemplifies a perfect symbiosis of theoretical and real-world application through his engaging and intuitive motivational teaching style. Having served over three hundred clients across seven industries, Jason Slaughter is changing the way people think about business through education and training with his proprietary systems designed to help you become even more successful.

To learn more about what we do and how we do it, please visit FollowMe.llc.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered as an “outside the box” agency that works with brand partners and celebrities to help brands “stand out” from the rest by leveraging motorsports, music and other professional sports platforms. Additionally, SMG uses advanced technology solutions and data capture methods to maximize activation results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg com.