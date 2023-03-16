Mohegan Sun Named Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race at NHMS

The Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Mohegan Sun also becomes Official Casino Partner of NHMS.

LOUDON, N.H. – Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s most amazing integrated entertainment destinations, has expanded its partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) by adding its name to the biggest NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) race of the year. The Mohegan Sun 100 will take place at 6 p.m. on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 as part of New England’s only NASCAR weekend.

“We’re honored to continue to this collaboration with NHMS, and to be named Official Casino Partner for the Mohegan Sun 100 coming up in July,” said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton. “This is a thrilling event for NASCAR fans; we’re excited to be a part of the action and to be able to engage with guests who have interest in learning more about Mohegan Sun and all the incredible experiences we offer!”

The Uncasville, Conn. resort will also receive premium signage displays and hospitality opportunities, feature activation in the Fan Zone and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.

“We’re all about providing a top-notch experience for race fans here at ‘The Magic Mile,’ and the Mohegan Sun 100 is sure to entertain the crowd on July 15,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “The modifieds have deep roots in New England, and Mohegan Sun has proven to be a premier New England destination with so much to offer folks from the region and beyond.”

Mohegan Sun features some of New England’s finest dining, hotel accommodations, retail shopping, live entertainment and sporting events. Boasting two unique casinos, Mohegan Sun is also host to the Kids Quest/Cyber Quest family entertainment facility, two luxurious spas, world-class meeting facilities, a state-of-the-art Poker Room as well as three major entertainment venues with seating from 350 to 10,000.

Mohegan Sun has been involved with NHMS’s NASCAR weekend for a number of years, activating in the Fan Zone, engaging in hospitality opportunities and being featured on an on-site billboard. This year, the partnership has not only grown to include the naming rights of the NWMT race, but Mohegan Sun also becomes the Official Casino Partner of NHMS.

New England’s only NASCAR weekend gets underway on Friday, July 14 with Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track, continues with Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 featuring the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race and culminates with the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Sunday, July 16.

Adult tickets start at just $59 for Sunday’s Crayon 301 NCS race and $35 for Doubleheader Saturday, featuring the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 for Sunday and free on Saturday. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mogen Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling (888) 226-7711 or visiting MoheganSun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @MoheganSun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.