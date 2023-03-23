Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Stage Front VIP

McDowell and Stage Front VIP Expand Experiences and Tickets

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 23, 2023) – Making their return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Stage Front VIP is back with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team this season. Stage Front VIP is expanding their partnership from two to four races this season and offering fans even more VIP experiences and tickets.

The No. 34 will adorn the Stage Front VIP colors at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, the Richmond (Va.) Raceway in July, the Darlington Raceway again in September and at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on October 29. Stage Front VIP will also be a season-long associate partner of McDowell.

Bigger and better this season, Stage Front VIP, McDowell, and FRM will be offering fans more opportunities to purchase exclusive and one-of-a-kind VIP experiences with the team at primary races and at NASCAR Cup Series Playoff events. The VIP experiences will include an up-close and insiders look at the race team and McDowell on race day. This includes tours of the hauler, a meet-and-greet with McDowell, pit road access, team merchandise from Stage Front VIP and more.

“We saw a lot of excitement from our customers around Michael McDowell and our partnership with Font Row Motorsports last season,” said Karl Roes, CEO, Stage Front VIP. “It was a positive experience for us and NASCAR is off to another great season. We worked with Front Row Motorsports this year to expand our VIP offering to make it an even better experience for NASCAR fans. We believe that we’re offering something that is unmatched and we’re looking forward to another great year with Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team.”

McDowell has had another strong start to NASCAR Cup Series season. The addition of Stage Front VIP makes it easier for fans to be closer to the team than ever before.

“That’s what I love about this program,” said McDowell. “You can be with us on race day and be a part of the team with the VIP experiences. I’m thankful for Stage Front VIP for wanting to make the program bigger this year and give more fans the opportunity to see us. You can be a part of our race day and that’s pretty cool.”

Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences and tickets. They can also see other VIP experiences offered by Stage Front VIP.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.