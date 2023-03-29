Chad Chastain – SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 250 | Texas Motor Speedway (167 Laps / 250 Miles)

Saturday, April 1 | Fort Worth, Texas | 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Chad Chastain: Twitter: @chadchastain36 | Instagram: @chad36chastain | Facebook: /ChadChastainRacing



The No. 41 Truck Last Week at COTA: At Circuit of the Americas, the No. 41 Silverado picked up another top-five finish with Ross Chastain behind the wheel. A fuel cell issue forced a lengthy pit stop under yellow in the third stage, but ultimately, Chastain made his way through the field to move the No. 41 team to ninth in the Owner’s Championship standings.

Chastain at Texas Motor Speedway: Saturday marks Chad Chastain’s first start at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chastain on First Truck Series Start of 2023 Season: “It’s super exciting to be back with Niece Motorsports this year with GlobalTranz and WWEX Racing. We started shipping Florida watermelons this week, and I get to race on Saturday. So needless to say, this is an exciting week for me.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises of Worldwide Express, Unishippers, and GlobalTranz.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.