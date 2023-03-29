JR Motorsports — NXS Richmond Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Richmond Raceway

RACE: ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps / 187.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 1 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90



Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer will once again compete for the $100,000 prize as a Dash 4 Cash contender at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

• The Franklin, Wis. native previously won the Dash 4 Cash bonus during this race last season, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet to a third-place finish.

• At tracks measuring under one mile in length, the young driver has tallied four top-five and six top-10 finishes with his best effort being the third-place finish here last season.

• After a seventh-place finish at COTA, Mayer currently sits sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings, 62 markers behind the leader.

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has one win, one top-five and five top-10 results in 11 starts on tracks measuring under one mile in the NXS. The victory came in 2021 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

• In three starts at Richmond, Berry has earned a pair of seventh-place finishes as his best efforts on the .75-mile speedway.

• Berry has been on a roll of late, notching five consecutive top-10 finishes in the first six races, including two in the top five this season.

• Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro will carry the colors of JARRETT this weekend for the second time this season. In the first race with JARRETT at Phoenix Raceway, Berry drove to an eighth-place result.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/NIBCO Chevrolet

• Brandon Jones has made 12 starts at the .75-mile D-shaped oval and has recorded three top-10 finishes, with his best being an eighth-place finish (2018 and 2020).

• Jones has made 40 starts on short tracks in the NXS and has scored one win (Martinsville – 2022), six top-five and 16 top-10 finishes, while leading the field for 299 laps in total.

• Jones’ 13.9 average finish on short tracks is the best on any style track for the Atlanta native.

• The 26-year-old Jones comes off a strong finish last week at Circuit of the Americas where he suffered a flat tire, but battled back to an 11th-place finish.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has two prior NXS victories at Richmond, coming during the 2020 season in a historic weekend sweep. Allgaier led a combined 213 out of 500 laps en route to the pair of wins.

• Allgaier enters this weekend as one of four drivers with the chance to compete for the $100,000 NXS Dash 4 Cash bonus.

• In his NXS career on short tracks, the Illinois native has scored a combined four wins (including his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010), 25 top fives and 42 top 10s in 69 starts.

Driver Quotes

“After last week’s race, I feel more than confident in my team that we are going to have a great finish this week at Richmond and contend for that $100,000 prize in the Dash 4 Cash. We won it last year so I am hopeful we can swoop in and take the win and race for it again in Martinsville. I’m happy to have Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) back calling the shots and really excited to get back to short-track racing.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to Richmond this weekend. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule and it’s a place where we have always run really well. Plus, we have the added incentive this weekend with the chance to go after $100,000 in the Dash 4 Cash. Hopefully we can keep our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet clean all day long and be fighting for that checkered flag in the end and come away with that Dash 4 Cash bonus. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys are ready, we just need to go out and execute and see what happens.” – Justin Allgaier

“Richmond is a good track for this JARRETT Chevrolet and for me. It’s tight and racy and very much a short track that races like a bigger oval. We’ve been really consistent so far this year, and we’re solid in the points, but I’m looking to get a victory before the Easter break. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the rest of the No. 8 team give me fast Chevrolets every time out and we’re looking for Victory Lane this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“I can’t wait for Richmond this weekend and to run a short track with this team. Jason (Burdett, crew chief) swept the weekend with Justin a couple of years ago, so I know this team is capable of bringing a fast Menards/NIBCO Chevrolet. Hopefully we can put the entire race together and be there at the end of it. This team deserves a good run and there’s no better time than this weekend.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Richmond: JR Motorsports has competed at Richmond Raceway a combined 89 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the .75-mile facility, JRM has tallied six wins, 29 top fives – the third most it has at any facility – and 54 top 10s. JRM’s most recent win came with Noah Gragson during the 2021 season.

• Dash 4 Cash: Since the beginning of the program in 2009, JR Motorsports has collected 19 Dash 4 Cash wins. Sam Mayer won his first $100k payday at this race last season and will compete next to teammate Justin Allgaier, who has four D4C wins himself, for the prize this weekend.

