Jonathan Davenport to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado at Bristol Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (April 3, 2023) – Spire Motorsports announced today dirt late model racing standout Jonathan Davenport will pilot the team’s No. 7 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the primary sponsor for Davenport’s NCTS effort. He is also scheduled to make his first NASCAR Cup Series start in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at the famed half-mile oval for Kaulig Racing.

Davenport, widely known as “Superman” on the dirt late model racing scene, further cemented his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats by collecting a $1 million dollar payday last June when he captured the checkered flag at the Eldora Million at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway.

“I’m really excited to run for Spire Motorsports in the truck race and make one of the biggest weekends of my racing career even bigger,” said Davenport. “Being able to get in a truck for a team that has proven they can get it done will only boost my confidence for the weekend. With the added track time in the Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 7 Silverado, hopefully it’ll shorten my learning curve for both races.”

The Blairsville, Ga., native is a three-time Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series Champion (2015,2018,2019) and the 2022 XR Super Series titlist. Last season, Davenport made 81 starts and surpassed the $2 million mark in season earnings. He is a two-time Bristol winner in dirt late model competition.

“We’re thrilled to have Jonathan Davenport in our truck at Bristol,” said crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion. “To be able to prepare our truck and work with a someone as accomplished as JD is a tremendous opportunity for Spire Motorsports. We expect to race for wins every time we unload and having JD in the seat Saturday night at Bristol raises the bar a little bit higher.”

The WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, April 8 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Heat races will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.