Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Pomona Post-Qualifying Report — 4.1.23

JUSTIN ASHLEY CLAIMS NUMBER ONE QUALIFIER AT POMONA

Alexis DeJoria Takes GR Supra to Number Two Qualifier in Funny Car

POMONA, Calif. (April 1, 2023) – Justin Ashley drove his Toyota Top Fuel dragster to the number one qualifier position in the third round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon at In-N-Out Raceway in Pomona, California. With Ashley’s run at 3.707 seconds, he also won the second round of the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for a $10,000 bonus for his Davis Motorsports team.

In Funny Car competition, Alexis DeJoria drove her GR Supra to the number two qualifier position with her time of 3.883 holding from Friday afternoon’s qualifying session. Fellow Toyota driver J.R. Todd qualified in the fifth position during round two of qualifying but was involved in an on-track accident after crossing the timing lines and was forced to a backup car and body for the remainder of the race weekend. Defending World Champion, Ron Capps was on the outside of the top-16 qualifiers after two rounds of qualifying, but a time of 3.943 in the final round moved him to the eighth position.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip

Race 3 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.707) K. Baldwin Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.730) D. Kalitta Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th (3.736) J. Hart Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th (3.758) T. Schumacher Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11th (3.793) A. Brown

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Cruz Pedregon Snap-On Tools Funny Car 1st (3.865) J. Force Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd (3.883) J. Arend J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 5th (3.935) A. Laughlin Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th (3.943) P. Lee

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

How much does a number one qualifying position in the third round fall on the driver’s shoulders?

“On my team it really doesn’t, it’s this team. Our Phillips Connect team is very, very resilient. We struggled in Gainesville and came back and had a great win last week in Phoenix. This Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, we want to win this. We’re in Phillips Connect hometown and we’re just really happy to qualify number one. Mike Green and Tommy DeLago, they’re doing such a great job. Now we can enjoy this win for a very short time. Go back, relax and then try to win another one tomorrow.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 8th

Were you concerned on the final pass about making it into the field?

“A little bit. I had all the confidence in the world, but I was hearing some weird things in the car when I was backing up from the burnout. There’s a reason we’re World Champions. There’s a reason you build that trust, when you see a NAPA Auto Care on the side of the road, you pull in there and that’s what these guys are all about. Guido wanted to give it that little more get up and go and it’s too bad he couldn’t because we could have thrown down a nice .80. The calmness came from the Toyota guys – Slugger (Labbe) and the track specialists and everybody up there with the nod that everything was going to be alright. That was it. My family, we have 70 or 80 people packed together up there and I did not want to stand around tomorrow and sign autographs. Great job boys.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.