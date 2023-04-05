Mike Joy Will Race Historic Trans Am at Toyota/Save Mart 350

From the booth to behind the wheel at NASCAR Cup Series weekend

SONOMA, Calif. (April 5, 2023) – Legendary NASCAR on FOX Broadcaster Mike Joy will be racing in the Historic Trans Am Series during NASCAR weekend in Sonoma alongside his son Scott. Equally as comfortable in the driver’s seat as the broadcast booth, Joy will go from behind the wheel on Saturday to in front of the camera on Sunday June 11 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race which airs at 12:30 pm PT.

Joy, who does the play by play for NASCAR on FOX each weekend will be wrapping up FOX’s series coverage for the season when the race is broadcast on the FOX network.

The Historic Trans Am series is made up of the actual Trans Am race cars that raced from 1966-1972 when it was the biggest stock bodied car racing series in America, with drivers like Parnelli Jones, Mark Donohue and Dan Gurney. The Mustangs, Camaros, Javelins, Challengers, ‘Cudas and Firebirds racing in Historic Trans Am are all restored to the series’ 1966-1972 rules. It is fitting that Joy should choose to race this event at Sonoma, because it was right here in 1992 that this series kicked off during the Wine Country Classic held at Sonoma Raceway.

Offering the perfect mix of modern racing technology and historic horsepower, the NASCAR race weekend in Sonoma will entertain fans with three full days of racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11. For the first time ever, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on Saturday afternoon at the DoorDash 250 after the Historic Trans Am race in the morning.

Tickets for all 2023 Sonoma Raceway events are available now at SonomaRaceway.com

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.