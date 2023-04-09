Carson Hocevar – Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 27th | Finish: 17th | Points Standings: 12th

On Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “We battled a tight-handling Worldwide Express Silverado all-day. We made some big gains in the final stage to get it handling to my liking but, we needed a long-run to get where we wanted to be. We’re done with the only dirt race of the season and I look forward to Martinsville next week.”

The wet-weather decided to clear on Saturday, allowing the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to run the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. With both practice sessions being cancelled on Friday due to rain, heat races on Saturday afternoon was the first time the driver were able to hit the track. Hocevar started sixth in his heat and finished 7th. This would result in a 27th-place starting position for the driver of the No. 42.

Hocevar, who continued to struggle with the handling of his truck, fought a power steering issue at the conclusion of the first stage where he finished 23rd. Under the stage break, the team would repair the power steering system, add fuel, and replace all four tires.

From there, Hocevar was able to advance through the field, working the high-line to ultimately finish 12th in the second stage. The No. 42 team elected to stay on track under this caution period to capitalize on track position.

The final stage saw Hocevar battle inside the top-ten for a majority of the laps. But, an incident with less than 20 laps left included Hocevar, making him lose the track position he worked all-race to get. In the end, Hocevar would finish in 17th-place and fall to 12th-place in the championship standings.

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.