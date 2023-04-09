Tyler Carpenter – Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Precision Vehicle Logistics / AutoVentive Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Tyler Carpenter (Parkersburg, WV) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 33rd | Finish: 29th | Owner’s Points Standings: 18th

Carpenter on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m super appreciative to get this opportunity with Niece Motorsports again; it was so cool having Precision Vehicle Logistics and AutoVentive on the truck. Tonight was tough from the start after getting involved in the opening wreck. We pretty much had to battle back all-race but we were stuck multiple laps down throughout the race.”

Saturday was just the second time that Tyler Carpenter was behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck. A year after his debut at Knoxville Raceway, Carpenter would get another shot with Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway. Unfortunately for the West Virginia driver, both of Friday’s practice session were cancelled due to rain; meaning Carpenter’s first lap at Bristol would be in his heat race on Saturday.

Carpenter impressed in his heat race, running in third for a majority of the running until a spin on the final lap resulted in a ninth-place finish. But, his ninth-place effort was good enough to earn himself a spot in the feature, though he would start in 33rd.

Unfortunately, Carpenter was collected in a lap 8 pileup, resulting in heavy left-front damage. The damage in this wreck would hinder the rest of the race after being trapped multiple laps down after repairs.

From there, the driver of the No. 41 would bring out several yellows throughout the race, including the caution on lap 124 which would end his day. Ultimately, Carpenter would pilot his Silverado to a 29th-place finish in his second-career Truck Series start.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision Vehicle Logistics has a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

Visit on the Web: http://www.precisionvehiclelogistics.com

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm, and Apex Holdings, LLC, a privately held holding company that operates across a breadth of industries and features an expanding portfolio of companies in the automotive logistics and transportation sectors.

Apex Holdings is an active partner, providing critical strategic, financial, and administrative support to the AutoVentive team.

As a company, AutoVentive has a singular mindset: To be the best, positively different, and relentlessly improving. AutoVentive provides its customers with a sustainable competitive advantage in yard management operations and logistics through cost-effective and highly reliable solutions.

Visit on the Web: https://autoventive.com/

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.