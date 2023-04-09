GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 5TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “Solid day, honestly, I just want to thank everybody on this No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy, GMS Racing, and GMS Fabrication. We needed this. We just haven’t had a clean couple weeks. We didn’t have a winning truck tonight, but I feel like we executed well. I felt like we got all we could out of it. I think we were three wide about ten percent of the race. They did a great job prepping the track. Fortunately, we got to race and hopefully we can use this to build some momentum up.”

With all the unpredictability that is dirt racing with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks, how adaptive do you have to be?

“I think you always have to be adaptive. The track changes a lot here and it did seem like the bottom prevailed for the most part. Most of the time here it will go bottom, top, then middle but the bottom prevailed. You could make the bottom and the top work if you had to. Shoutout to everyone who prepped the track. I think they did a great job.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 15TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “Pretty eventful night for our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet, from working inside the top-10 early to overheating and getting spun out. We just never gave up and we were there at the end. It was great to salvage some points. Definitely feel like I could have gotten a few more spots at the end. Nonetheless, it was great to finish one of these for the men and women on my No. 24 team but also everybody at GMS Racing and Fabrication, and Chevrolet Racing.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide / Solar-Fit Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 32ND

FINISH: 22ND

POINTS: 20TH

Post-Race Quote: “I was just trying to clip my way through the field. Just tried to grab one spot here, grab one there. This dirt stuff is so new to me, and I was learning the whole time. I think there at the end, I got pretty okay, then I started trying stuff and pushed it too much. I got into the wall and I think we bent some stuff which resulted in us loosing rear grip. All in all, I missed all the wrecks and finished on the lead lap. I’m thankful to all of my No. 43 guys for sticking with it. A 22nd place result isn’t wonderful, but it’s better than most of the races we have had this year. Just trying to claw away at it, and we will see what happens at Martinsville.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.