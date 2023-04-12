No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO22 HITS THE CALIFORNIA STREETS FOR THE ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

(Deland, Fla.) April 12, 2023 — The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 hits the streets of California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Saturday, April 15. The 1.968 mile, 11-turn temporary street course along the city’s waterfront marks Racers Edge Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s first foray into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sprint series for the 2023 season.

Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher will pilot the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, decked in a special livery designed by Acura, for the 100-minute race. While Long Beach is their first IMSA appearance together, the duo are no strangers to each other as teammates, having six wins together, five of those and a 2022 GT3 Championship with Racers Edge Motorsports on their resume, with the latest victory earned at Sonoma Raceway in Harrison’s GT3 Pro class 2023 debut.

The green flag on the famed street circuit waves Saturday, at 2:05 p.m. PDT. Live flag-to-flag coverage is available on Peacock and USA Network beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying streams live on Peacock and IMSA.com at 5:10 p.m. PDT on Friday, with GTD class qualifying at 5:15 p.m. PDT. Additional broadcasts include IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio (Siriux 217, XM 207, Web/App 992).

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“Obviously, I’m very excited to take on the streets of Long Beach with Mario and Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti. To be working so closely with Acura and Honda/HPD Racing in their home race as the title sponsor is a complete honor. I’m looking forward to practice on Friday. Mario has had past success here at Long Beach in an Acura, so I’m planning to get up to speed quickly with his experience and hopefully continue that winning tradition. I’m so thankful for this opportunity from Acura and Jon Ikeda and so excited to release this livery to the public and participate in the special weekend Acura has planned. I’m grateful for Jon Mirachi and everyone at Racers Edge Motorsports, WTRAndretti and beyond who have transported our two Harrison Contracting chassis back and forth across the country for two back-to-back California race weekends, and especially to the crew for getting this car ready after Sebring. Coming to Long Beach is a great way to kick off the sprint rounds in the IMSA series, and even better to follow up our recent win at Sonoma.”

Mario Farnbacher:

“I’m excited to go back to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with so much support from Acura and Honda/HPD Racing. I’m really thankful that Jon Ikeda made this happen, and for the trust from Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti to have selected me as a driver for this special event. I love street circuits generally, and I’m excited to be teamed up with Ashton in the IMSA series for the first time. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. Last year, I finished second in this race in an Acura NSX GT3, so I definitely want to continue that tradition and push for the win.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).