NHRA AT LAS VEGAS: Team Chevy Advance

2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

April 14-16, 2023

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway welcomes Chevrolet’s NHRA Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock drivers for the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, the fourth round of the season. The first of two four-wide events this year, and back-to-back, the Bowtie brand comes in as the defending winner in both Top Fuel and Pro Stock at Las Vegas.

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing, notes excitement while reflecting on past success in Las Vegas saying, “Heading to the first Four-Wide event of the season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and we’re looking forward to returning to a track we’ve been successful in the past. We had a strong performance last season sweeping both events, the Four-Wide in the Spring and the Arizona nationals in the fall during the Countdown to the Championship,” said Force. “We’re back in our Monster Energy colors this weekend and are excited to turn things up with some exciting four-wide racing. There are more challenges but it’s definitely worth it when you end the day in the winner’s circle. The Strip at LVMS is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit and after a week off, I’m ready to chase down a Sin City win.”

In Pro Stock, Chevrolet, Elite Motorsports, and driver Erica Enders also enter this weekend’s four-wide event defending winners, looking to add to the 250 victories by the Bowtie brand after Dallas Glenn of KB Titan Racing raced to capture the Wally trophy at Pomona 1 two weeks ago. In 2022, Enders and her team swept Las Vegas both in the spring four-wide event and fall penultimate event.

The 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals action from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway airs first with Friday qualifying on Saturday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying from Las Vegas airs Saturday, April 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday’s Finals will also air on FS1, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m ready to get going after coming of a great weekend in Pomona at the Winternationals. I know we’re all hungry to get back to racing on this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team,” Prock said. “Winning in Las Vegas at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been on my bucket list and maybe this weekend will be our time to shine.”

John Force, driver of the BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“Four-wide racing in Las Vegas, the perfect place to put on a show. I’ve had some success there, it’s a Bruton Smith track, but really, I’m just really ready to get back into my BlueDEF Chevy. The team, Danny Hood, Tim Fabrisi, Mac Savage, they’ve evaluated everything and looked over the car closely. We’ll be ready to race. Get things started with four qualifying rounds, make some clean runs and then see how things go on race day. I’m excited, though.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club/Cornwell Tools Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“It was a bummer leaving Pomona, one of our team’s home race tracks, with a first-round loss. Then to have to wait two weeks to get back in the seat, it’s painful and not just for me. I know Jimmy Prock along with assistant crew chiefs Thomas Prock and Nate Hildahl and the whole team are anxious to get back to racing. This Flav-R-Pac team is definitely looking forward to Vegas and going four-wide racing. It’s exciting for the fans more than anything. We just need to focus and do what we know how to do.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS

1,422: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time)

597: Round wins for Robert Hight (13th all-time, tying Bob Glidden in Phoenix)

369: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 250 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body

264: Final Round wins by John Force (the last coming in Topeka, runner-up)

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time)

156: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967

77: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time)

76: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body

43: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car

18: Number of Pro Stock championships

16: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships

MOST RECENT WIN IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

Pomona 1, 2023: Dallas Glenn, Pro Stock

2022 NHRA VEGAS FOUR-WIDE WINS BY CHEVROLET

Brittany Force, Top Fuel

Erica Enders, Pro Stock

2022 NHRA VEGAS FOUR-WIDE NO. 1 QUALIFIERS BY CHEVROLET

Aaron Stanfield, Pro Stock

MOST RECENT DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

2022: Brittany Force, Top Fuel

2022: Erica Enders, Pro Stock

2022: David Barton, Factory Stock Showdown

2019: Robert Hight, Funny Car

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 915 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

600: Robert Hight has 597 Funny Car elimination round victories to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list, tied with Bob Glidden (Pro Stock). Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 615.

439: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 439 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

261: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 261 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 268).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Phoenix, tying the retired Larry Dixon (Top Fuel) at 62 wins. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on the list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 43 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 43) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

