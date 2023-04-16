Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Post-Qualifying Report — 4.15.23

TOYOTA TAKES TWO NUMBER TWO QUALIFIERS IN VEGAS FOUR-WIDE WEEKEND

Steve Torrence and Alexis DeJoria Claim Number Two Qualifier Spots

LAS VEGAS (April 15, 2023) – Steve Torrence posted a time of 3.712 in Friday afternoon’s first round of qualifying and his time held through three more rounds to claim the number two qualifying spot for tomorrow’s first four-wide race of the NHRA season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fellow Toyota dragster drivers Justin Ashley (fourth) and Shawn Langdon (sixth) also qualified in the top-half of the field.

In Funny Car competition, Alexis DeJoria drove her GR Supra to the number two qualifier position for the second consecutive weekend with a time of 3.933, which she was able to consistently run through the next two rounds. Ron Capps qualified fourth with his GR Supra and after nearly two weeks filled with repairs and logistical challenges to get to Las Vegas, J.R. Todd and his Kalitta Motorsports team unfortunately failed to qualify for Sunday’s event.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 4 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.697) A. Brown

T. Schumacher Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.712) B. Hull

J. Hart

D. Kalitta Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th (3.730) R. Passey

L. Pruett

A. Prock Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th (3.754) M. Salinas

K. Baldwin

C. Millican Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th (3.769) B. Force

T. Schumacher Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 10th (3.780) B. Hull

J. Hart

S. Torrence

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Cruz Pedregon Snap-On Tools Funny Car 1st (3.865) S. Densham

T. Wilkerson

B. Bode Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd (3.933) J. Rupert

J. Force

P. Lee Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 4th (3.937) C. Green

B. Tasca III

B. Alexander J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car DNQ

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

How do you feel going into Sunday’s first four-wide of the season as number two qualifier?

“We’ve got confidence going into tomorrow. Today we were trying some things with what we did on Friday. I think that obviously it wasn’t the right direction and we didn’t make it down both runs. Not because we smoked the tires, but we had some issues in the engine. We’ll go back to our normal deal for tomorrow and have a good race car and hopefully carry some momentum. We’ve had a consistent race car all year. We kicked ourselves in Pomona in the second round, but these Capco Boys and this Toyota dragster, we can rebound pretty quick. That’s what we do. We just go out and race our race and try to get to the winner’s circle. Tomorrow is only three round and I feel confident we can with three of those in a row.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 2nd

How do you feel about your qualifying effort in Vegas as you prep for tomorrow’s race?

“Three out of four runs, made it down the track – 3.933s with a really consistent car. We always do well here in Vegas. It’s fun for us to come out here and we really like coming out here. It is hot out there, but we’ve gotten some really great points over the last three rounds of qualifying. That’s good. Didn’t get any taken away from crossing anything so we’re in the good side right now. Just excited for tomorrow. Hoping to get my first four-wide win for the team.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: DNQ

How will you look back at this weekend after the work it took to get this car on track and then not making the field to compete on Sunday?

“Definitely a forgettable weekend. I put the blame on me. I should have done a better job earlier in the weekend and keeping the thing in the groove and not come down to Q4 to get in the show. All in all, I feel bad for my guys., All the work they put in this past week to get this DHL GR Supra back on track. All the guys back at PBRC (Precision Built Race Cars) and everybody at Kalitta Motorsports and back at the fab shop for busting their ass to get us back out here. This is a tough pill to swallow, but I’m sure we’ll stay and run on Monday to get this thing figured out. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of racing left.”

What will you tell your team?

“I told these guys, I’m sorry. They deserve better than this and I wanted to get them a win this weekend. That’s the way I can pay them back.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.