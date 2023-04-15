Carson Hocevar – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 7th | Finish: 34th | Points Standings: 13th

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “I’m proud of our Worldwide Express team for working so hard today in less than optimal conditions. It was hard to get into any kind of rhythm with the weather delays and cautions. We’ll regroup and look ahead to the next one.”

Rain loomed over Martinsville Speedway for most of the day. Fortunately, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series was able to run the Long John Silver’s 200 Friday night, although it be rain-shortened.

The race began two hours later than originally anticipated due to in climate weather including heavy rain and lightning. But, once the race was able to go green, Carson Hocevar was able to maintain track position after starting inside the top-ten for most of the day; capturing stage points in both Stage One and Two.

Rain continued to alter the flow of the race for a majority of the rain-shortened event with constant cautions, red flags, and even some time on the wet-weather tires. Ultimately, Hocevar ended his day in 34th after a late wreck took him out of contention

