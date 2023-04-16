Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Phoenix Post-Race Report– 4.16.23

ANTRON BROWN CLAIMS FOUR-WIDE VICTORY IN LAS VEGAS

Brown and Torrence Battle in Final Round to Finish One-Two

LAS VEGAS (April 16, 2023) – Antron Brown drove his Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to his first win of the 2023 NHRA Drag Racing season in Sunday afternoon’s four-wide event in Las Vegas. Brown faced off against his Toyota teammate, Steve Torrence, who finished second along with Brittany Force and Josh Hart.

In Funny Car competition, Alexis DeJoria drove her GR Supra into the second round, but failed to advance into the final quad for the afternoon. Ron Capps was eliminated in round one at Las Vegas. The Kalitta Motorsports GR Supra of J.R. Todd failed to make it into the event through four rounds of qualifying through Friday and Saturday.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 4 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Race Winner W. 3.780 vs. B. Force (W) 3.785 vs. T. Schumacher (3.789) W. 3.769 vs. B. Force (W) 3.758 vs. L. Pruett (3.798) vs. R. Passey (DNS) W. 3.760 vs. S. Torrence (3.774) vs. B. Force (3.769) vs. J. Hart (3.791) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Final Round W. 3.814 vs. J. Hart (W) 3.768 vs. B. Hull 3.859 vs. D. Kalitta (3.806) W. 4.618 vs. J. Hart (W) 4.131 vs. M. Salinas (10.937) vs. S. Langdon (DNS)L. 3.774 vs. A. Brown (3.760) vs. B. Force (3.769) vs. J. Hart (3.791) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round Two W. 3.773 vs. M. Salinas (W) 3.729 vs. C. Millican 3.828 vs. K. Baldwin (DNS) L. DNS vs. S. Torrence (W) 4.618 vs. J. Hart (W) 4.131 vs. M. Salinas (10.937) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round One L. 4.211 vs. L. Pruett (W) 3.779 vs. R. Passey (W) 4.074 vs. A. Prock (4.172) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round One L. 3.806 vs. S. Torrence (W) 3.814 vs. J. Hart (W) 3.768 vs. B. Hull (3.859)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round Two W. 3.967 vs, J. Force (W) 3.979 vs. J. Rupert (5.153) vs. P. Lee (4.552) L. 4.061 vs. J. Force 4.069 (W) vs. M. Hagan (W) 3.968 vs. J. Diehl 4.291 Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round One L. 4.469 vs. C. Green (W) 4.051 vs. B. Alexander (W) 4.149. vs. B. Tasca III (11.205)

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Final Result: Race Winner

“We just have to keep working and keep working. All the glory goes to God. Never stop the faith and we’ve been working on some new programs. Brian, Mark, Brad have all been working hard along with all my guys. Matco Tools, SiriusXM, FVP coming on board, FDC Coffee – all these people came in and they believed in us. To get in the winner’s circle with all of our Matco distributors is great, but my wife is at home recovering from surgery. Love you baby. All of our families, we love you. And everyone at Toyota, thank you for that map. They told us the track was better so give a little more. She still cut off at the big end, but we were surging and when the light came on, I was like, ‘Wow, thank you God.’

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Final Round

What happened on the starting line for round two that seemed to upset the quad?

“I just missed the tree up there and didn’t do my job. Got caught up in some kind of stupid game that was going on with somebody. Drag racing is drag racing and we do what we do. Everything that you do up there is within the rules. I don’t know what was going on. I caught myself blinking and saw the whole bulb was on and I looked at the time slips and everybody else did too obviously. We’re going to the finals and that’s a great job for the Capco Toyota dragster. We’ll do what we can do.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.