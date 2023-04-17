RAISING CANE’S JOINS ALPHA PRIME RACING AND RYAN ELLIS FOR TALLADEGA

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Raising Cane’s will debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22nd.

This will mark the Raising Cane’s first sponsorship in NASCAR, as they team up with Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing to take on the 2.6-mile tri-oval located in Lincoln, Alabama. Raising Cane’s has been on a “fast track” to growth, recently opening its 700th Restaurant and plans to open 100 Restaurants across several key markets in 2023.

“Honestly, it’s pretty surreal talking about this,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Raising Cane’s No.43 Chevy Camaro. “I’ve been a huge fan of Raising Cane’s since I first tried it a long time ago. They offer craveable chicken finger meals, and I’ve always been impressed by their speed and service. I listened to Todd Graves’ (Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s) podcast with Theo Von, and it was so cool hearing his story and how Cane’s got its start. I know that NASCAR fans are customers of Raising Cane’s, and I hope that their love of the brand will continue to grow with Raising Cane’s entry into the sport.”

Raising Cane’s has ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry. They serve a focused menu of marinated, hand-battered, and cooked-to-order chicken fingers, Texas Toast, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, sweet tea, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Cane’s commitment to this concept will not allow them to compromise quality, cut corners or clutter their menu with new products that do not fit core menu offerings.

Their company values are rooted in appreciation – appreciation for their Crewmembers and for the Communities they serve. Raising Cane’s strives to be active members of their communities, and they’re always looking for ways to give back and lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Raising Cane’s is excited to make its NASCAR debut by sponsoring Ryan and the Alpha Prime Race Racing team at Talladega this season,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We look forward to cheering Ryan on and seeing the Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE #43 racecar compete in front of thousands of fans at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway.”

David Schildhouse, Vice President of Alpha Prime Racing, echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership stating, “Raising Cane’s is a beloved brand, and it is so exciting to see them on Ryan’s racecar. Lunch at Raising Cane’s was a weekly tradition for me when I lived in Scottsdale and Las Vegas. We’re going to be hungry at Talladega, both for a victory and for some delicious Raising Cane’s chicken fingers.”

TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

The Ag-Pro 300 will be broadcasted live on FS1 beginning at 4:00 pm ET Saturday, April 22nd. Single-car qualifying to set the lineup for the Ag-Pro 300 will take place Friday, April 21st, at 5:35 pm ET. Radio coverage will be on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S

Raising Cane’s is the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept, with over 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam, and plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company has ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT ALPHA PRIME RACING:

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was initially founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.