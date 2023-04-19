JR Motorsports — NXS Talladega Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Talladega Superspeedway

RACE: Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps / 300.58 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 4 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 3:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90



Sam Mayer

No. 1 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet

Sam Mayer returns to Talladega Superspeedway with a different shade of blue as he welcomes First Bank of Alabama aboard the No. 1 Chevrolet for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Mayer has made three starts at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, with a best finish of second coming during the fall race last season.

The 19-year-old driver has tallied one top-five and one top10 finish in seven starts between NASCAR’s two superspeedways, Talladega and Daytona International Speedway.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Josh Berry will once again compete for the NXS Dash 4 Cash bonus this week at Talladega. He previously won the bonus at Dover Motor Speedway in 2021.

On the big 2.66-mile oval at Talladega, Berry has four career starts, with a top-five and two top-10 finishes. His best finish, fifth, came in the fall race last season.

The Tennessee native is on a roll of late, having posted four top-five and seven top-10 finishes in eight races so far this season. His last two starts have ended in the top five.

Berry returns to the Tire Pros colors this week at Talladega. In two Tire Pros starts this season, Berry has finished seventh and eighth.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Turtle Wax Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made 10 starts at NASCAR’s largest oval track, Talladega, and has recorded three top-five and four top-10 finishes. The 26-year-old’s best finish of second came during the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

Jones scored his first top-five finish for JRM last weekend at Martinsville Speedway where he drove to a fifth-place finish.

The Atlanta, Ga., native currently sits 13th in the NXS driver standings, 120 markers behind the series leader.

JRM’s No. 9 team has found much success at Talladega. The team is the defending winner of the spring event, although now with a different driver and crew personnel.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Walmart Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Chevrolet

In 15 starts at Talladega in the NXS, Allgaier has scored four top fives and seven top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in this event in 2016.

Since joining JRM in 2016, Allgaier has led at least one lap in all but two of his 10 starts for the organization at the Alabama superspeedway.

In 40 combined superspeedway starts at Daytona and Talladega, Allgaier has amassed 11 top fives and 18 top 10s. The Illinois native finished third at Daytona earlier this season.

This weekend at Talladega, Allgaier will be sporting the colors of Walmart’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Driver Quotes

“I am super excited to get back to Talladega and to have a brand new partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet with First Bank of Alabama. Last time we raced here we came so close and ended up just one spot short, but I have a lot of faith in my team to bring us a fast racecar and hopefully end up one spot better this time around. It would be great to celebrate in Victory Lane with this First Bank of Alabama group.” – Sam Mayer

“Anything can happen at Talladega. One minute you can be out front, and the next you are shuffled to the back of the pack. It’s definitely a place where you need to be on your toes at all times. Hopefully we can avoid any potential trouble out there and keep our Walmart Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Chevrolet clean all race long. We had a phenomenal speedway car earlier this season at Daytona and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team will give me a car just as strong this weekend.” – Justin Allgaier

“We’ve been on a good run these past seven races, and Talladega is a place where you can finish well if you stay out of trouble. Our Tire Pros Chevrolet has certainly been last all season, and JR Motorsports builds really fast speedway cars. It’s another chance to earn the Dash 4 Cash bonus, and Taylor (Moyer) and our team are going to do whatever we can to win the race and the $100,000.” – Josh Berry

“Heading to Talladega this weekend and really anything can happen at any point. JR Motorsports always has fast speedway cars and this entire Menards/Turtle Wax team has been working hard to ensure that is true again this weekend. We had a great run last weekend and hopefully we can stay out of the mess this weekend and come out with another strong finish.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates