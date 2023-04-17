First Bank of Alabama Teams with JR Motorsports and Sam Mayer at Talladega

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 17, 2023) – JR Motorsports announced today the addition of First Bank of Alabama as the newest partner of the No. 1 team with driver Sam Mayer. First Bank of Alabama, the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama, will be featured as Mayer’s primary partner in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at its home track of Talladega Superspeedway (April 22).

Based in Talladega, Ala., FBAL is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank which operates 12 offices in East-Central Alabama. Formed in 1848, FBAL is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.

“This is such a great opportunity to partner with First Bank of Alabama this weekend,” Mayer said. “They’ve had such a positive impact on the Talladega community, and I’m pumped to have a local business aboard our No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. We came so close to winning here last year and I know we’ve got a good chance of getting them in the winner’s circle on Saturday.”

In addition to its partnership with JRM, FBAL will continue to work alongside Talladega as a presenting sponsor of Kids Day, a program which provides over 400 students the opportunity to attend a race and experience a free, curriculum-enriched educational opportunity focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We have a strong relationship with Talladega Superspeedway and partnering with JR Motorsports seemed like a natural fit,” said Chad Jones, president and CEO of First Bank of Alabama. “With the NASCAR history behind JR Motorsports and the history of our bank, seeing Sam Mayer’s No. 1 on the track allows us to reach more fans. It will be very productive for Kids Day at the track. Our company remains committed to the communities we serve and being a part of the racing community for years to come.”

Mayer has started out the first eight races as a consistent threat, tallying one top-five and four top-10 finishes. The 19-year-old Franklin, Wis. native currently sits 11th in the NXS point standings.

Broadcast coverage for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22, on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 22nd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.