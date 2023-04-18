Country music stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne set to perform live at Pacific Office Automation 147 race weekend

Single Day tickets for the June 2-3 event at Portland International Raceway go on sale tomorrow headlined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 18, 2023) – Grammy-nominated country music stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne will perform live concerts at the Pacific Office Automation 147 set for June 2-3 at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Brothers Osborne will perform on Friday night, June 2, following ARCA Menards Series West action, and Sam Hunt will cap off the weekend festivities with a live show after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race concludes on Saturday, June 3.

Event tickets are on sale now at NASCARPortland.com and will give attendees access to all the racing action and live concerts onsite at PIR. General Admission 2-Day tickets are available for $75, and 2-Day Reserved Grandstand seats start at $90. Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. PT with prices starting at $40 for Friday and $60 for Saturday.

Fans can upgrade their experience by purchasing Premier Stage View passes which provide exclusive access close to the stage for both concerts. These add-on passes are priced at $159 (2-Day) and $99 (Single Day).

“We have a stacked lineup of entertainment planned at PIR. Country stars Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne, plus NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA racing – what a weekend it’s going to be for fans in the Pacific Northwest,” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the Pacific Office Automation 147. “This year’s Pacific Office Automation 147 is shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year!”

The nonstop action begins on Friday, June 2 at PIR where fans will experience exciting Spec Miata racing, fender-bending ARCA Menards Series West stock car action and a Brothers Osborne concert to end the day. The Saturday, June 3, lineup at the track will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series battling for 75 laps around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course followed by a live Sam Hunt show. Additionally, both days will include NASCAR Youth Series presented by COOKOUT quarter midget racing on a temporarily constructed 1/20th mile-long course in one of PIR’s paddocks.

Sam Hunt, the artist behind hits “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road,” has produced two albums that have topped the Billboard Country Chart, “Montevallo” (2014) and “Southside” (2020). The five-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter has accumulated over 12 billion global streams and earned 39 million RIAA certified units since the release of his debut album in 2014. Hunt’s appearance at the Pacific Office Automation 147 will add to his ongoing “Summer on the Outskirts” nation-wide tour.

John and TJ Osborne together make Brothers Osborne, a duo that blends equal parts country and rock and has produced numerous Grammy-nominated tracks including smash hit “Stay A Little Longer” from the group’s 2016 debut album, “Pawn Shop.” The nine-time Grammy nominees recently took home their first trophy for Best Country/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th Grammy Awards. Overall, Brothers Osborne has collected five Country Music Awards and six Academy of Country Music Awards.

Pacific Office Automation 147 2-Day tickets are available for purchase now at NASCARPortland.com. Single Day ticket sales start tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Find the full weekend schedule at NASCARPortland.com, and stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland.

About Sam Hunt:

Multi-platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt’s sophomore album “Southside” debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the project features 12 songs written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his 8-time platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, “23,” and his latest summer anthem “Water Under the Bridge.”

“Southside” follows Hunt’s Grammy-nominated, triple-platinum-selling debut album, “Montevallo,” which topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on “Montevallo” are RIAA certified with six achieving platinum or multi-platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.” Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since the release of “Montevallo,” Hunt has accumulated over 12 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units.

About Brothers Osborne:

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years. Standing as nine-time Grammy nominees, the singer/songwriter siblings recently took home their first trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th Grammy Awards. The duo scored their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year three times. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and six ACM trophies. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.

Brothers Osborne’s deluxe edition of their Grammy-nominated third studio album, “Skeletons,” is out now. Originally released in October 2020, “Skeletons” features their recent single “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as their Top 25 hit “All Night.” Included on “Skeletons Deluxe,” “Younger Me” was released in response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer. Initially breaking through with their debut album “Pawn Shop,” the Gold Certified project featured three Grammy-nominated tracks including the two-time Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit “Stay A Little Longer,” Top 10 Platinum Certified hit “It Ain’t My Fault,” and Gold Certified Top 25 hit “21 Summer.” Their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 61st Grammy Awards and includes the Top 40 Grammy-nominated singles “Shoot Me Straight” as well as “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” Brothers Osborne just wrapped their headlining WE’RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR and have previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more.

About Green Savoree Racing Promotions:

