Rinus VeeKay to make 50th IndyCar career start at Barber Motorsports Park

Competing in his fourth full-time season in the NTT IndyCar Series, Rinus VeeKay is set to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, the driver of the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet will reach 50 career starts in the IndyCar circuit.

A native of Hoofddorp, Netherlands, VeeKay, whose racing career started with karting, made his inaugural presence in the IndyCar circuit at the start of the 2020 season when he was signed by Ed Carpenter Racing to replace Spencer Pigot in the No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet. By then, he had made previous starts in MRF Challenge Formula 2000, USF2000, Pro Mazda Championship, F3 Asian Winter Series and Indy Lights. His top accomplishments included championships during the 2018 Pro Mazda Championship season and the 2019 F3 Asian Winter Series.

During his maiden IndyCar career start at Texas Motor Speedway in June 2020, VeeKay finished 22nd after being involved in an early incident. He rebounded during the following week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course by finishing fifth before finishing no higher than 13th during the following five events. He then finished no lower than 11th during the next four events before having a breakout run during the first of an IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader feature at Indy by claiming his maiden pole and maiden podium with a third-place result. With back-to-back top-20 results to cap off his maiden IndyCar season, VeeKay ended up in 14th place in the final standings and with a career-best average-finishing result of 12.9.

Remaining at Ed Carpenter Racing for a second full-time season, VeeKay commenced the 2021 campaign with a sixth-place result at Barber Motorsport Park in April followed by a ninth-place result at the Street of St. Petersburg in April. Three races later, he scored his maiden IndyCar career victory in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May after beating pole-sitter Romain Grosjean by more than five seconds. Following another three-race stretch, which included an eighth-place result in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May and a strong runner-up result in the first of a Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader feature at Belle Isle Street Circuit in June, VeeKay was absent and replaced by Oliver Askew for the following Grand Prix event at Road America after undergoing a surgery to repair a fractured left clavicle that he suffered from a bike incident earlier in the week. Returning at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July, VeeKay finished no higher than 16th during the remaining seven-scheduled events and capped off his sophomore season in 12th place in the final standings.

In 2022, which marked VeeKay’s third stint in the IndyCar circuit with ECR, he commenced the season with another sixth-place result at the Streets of St. Petersburg followed by a 10th-place run at Texas. At Barber Motorsports Park in May, he led a race-high 57 of 90 laps before being overtaken late by Pato O’Ward and finishing third on the track. With just three additional top-10 results during the remaining 13 events on the schedule, VeeKay capped off his junior season in 12th place in the standings. By then, he had led a career-high 94 laps throughout the season and improved on his average-finishing result from 14.5 to 14.1.

Through 49 previous starts in the IndyCar Series, VeeKay has achieved one victory, two poles, four podiums, 180 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.1. He is currently ranked in 22nd place in the driver’s standings with an average-finishing result of 19.3 through the first three-scheduled events. His current best on-track result to this season is an 11th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in early April.

VeeKay is scheduled to make his 50th NTT IndyCar Series career start at Barber Motorsports Park for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.