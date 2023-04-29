Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Dover

STEWART-HAAS RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dover 200

Date: April 29, 2023

Event: Dover 200 (Round 10 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (40 laps/50 laps/110 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 2nd / Finished 7th, Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 11th / Finished 21st, Running, completed 198 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (6th with 318 points, 59 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (8th with 312 points, 65 out of first)

SHR Notes

● Custer earned his fifth top-10 of the season and his sixth top-10 in seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover.

● Custer won his second straight Dash 4 Cash race, and his third career Dash 4 Cash race. He also took home the $100,000 check last Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● Custer has never finished outside the top-15 at Dover in his Xfinity Series career.

● This was Custer’s fourth straight top-10. He finished fifth April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, third April 15 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and fourth last Saturday at Talladega.

● This was Custer’s fourth straight top-10 at Dover. He won in his prior start at the track in October 2019.

● Custer finished eighth in Stage 1 to earn three bonus points and fifth in Stage 2 to earn six more bonus points.

● Custer led two times for 13 laps to increase his laps-led total at Dover to 237.

● Herbst has never finished outside the top-25 at Dover in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Truex won the Dover 200 to score his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in his 89th career start. His margin over second-place Josh Berry was 4.820 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 33 laps.

● Only 10 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Hill remains the championship leader after Dover with a four-point advantage over second-place John Hunter Nemechek.

Sound Bites:

“This Dash 4 Cash win is huge for our team. It’s a big accomplishment to win two checks back-to-back. We’ve been solid these past few weeks, and we’re starting to put it together. Ultimately, we want more. We want to go win, and I think we’re capable of that. I think it’s just a matter of everything coming together. It’s awesome to win this bonus,, and I can’t thank Xfinity enough for putting on this program. We get to race it out to win $100,000. That’s pretty incredible.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“It’s hard. We had a fast No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, and then we got that damage. It put us back in the pack because we had to pit to repair it. We had a solid recovery, and then at the end, we tried to stretch our fuel window, but it didn’t work out in our favor. We got in trouble on pit road, and it put us two laps down. I hate it for my team. We’ll regroup during this off week and be back stronger at Darlington.” – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Shriners Children’s 200 on Saturday, May 13 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.