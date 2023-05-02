Ross Chastain Will Run First-Ever NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma

DGM Racing partners with Skip Barber Racing School for DoorDash 250 June 10

SONOMA, Calif. (May 2, 2023) – DGM Racing announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Skip Barber Racing School that will feature Ross Chastain as the driver of the No. 91 entry at Sonoma Raceway and the Indy Road Course. The partnership highlights Skip Barber as the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America.

Chastain is no stranger to success at Sonoma. Last year he finished 4th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. He also finished 7th in his previous two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the famed raceway in Northern California. Chastain finished 4th for DGM Racing in last year’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Racing on road courses is something I have only done in NASCAR. I didn’t grow up turning left and right, so I have had to learn and adapt quickly. I recognized early on that I needed as many laps as possible. Skip Barber has been a great way for me to get laps, and I am excited to announce this partnership for Sonoma and the Indy Road Course,” said Ross Chastain.

Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Their alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, SCCA, World Challenge, and IMSA. Skip Barber features Driving Academies at legendary venues across the country, including Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta, Sebring Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and Virginia International Raceway.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some of the best NASCAR drivers in the world train and race with us over the years,” said Anthony Demonte, CEO of the Skip Barber Racing School. “We’re proud of what Ross has accomplished in his career, and we look forward to helping him to become a NASCAR Cup Series Champion.”

The DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, 2023, will go green at 8:00 P.M. ET and be broadcast live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, August 12, 2023, will go green at 5:30 P.M. ET and be broadcast on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

Tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 and the entire race weekend June 9-11, 2023 at Sonoma Raceway are available now at SonomaRaceway.com

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.

ABOUT THE SKIP BARBER RACING SCHOOL

With international racing experience, celebrated skill, and the firm belief that competitive race car driving was teachable, Skip Barber founded his legendary racing school in 1975. Since that first class, over 400,000 students have become racers and champions.

Today, we are the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving, offroad, and racing schools at the finest tracks in America. We offer a Driver Development program for young race car drivers to learn and perfect their racing skills. We operate the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and field championship teams in GT4, TC, and TC America. We provide logistics and support for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). We create innovative OEM programs that elevate the finest automotive marques and produce corporate programs that build teamwork and recognize outstanding achievement.

No experience rivals the Skip Barber Racing School. For more information on our programs, call us at 866-932-1949 or visit us online at skipbarber.com.