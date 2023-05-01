Flying Lizard Motorsports Dances to Victory in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La., (May 1, 2023) – Flying Lizard Motorsports again celebrated a successful race weekend in the Big Easy, earning one win and four additional top-five finishes in GT America Powered by AWS and Pirelli GT4 America. The ten-time sports car racing champions battled through varying weather conditions to celebrate a strong championship points weekend, with drivers Elias Sabo and Jason Bell once again returning to the podium in their respective series.

“This was a great weekend for us all around,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We had both Jason and Elias on the podium each day. We had a win and pole position in qualifying and we came away from the weekend in a solid position for championship points. With the competitiveness of this field, we need continue to push for podiums and wins but also stay consistent and finish these races.”

GT America Powered by AWS

Elias Sabo earned his first pole position of the season in the opening race of the weekend, leading the field to green in the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. He held the lead until about 13 minutes into the race, when an unfortunate off sent the car off track, losing several positions. He recovered safely and rejoined without contact, regaining several lost positions to finish in fifth. Jason Bell and the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 started in fourth place, engaged early on in a battle with the Aston Martin of Todd Coleman. He applied heavy pressure and seized his opportunity in the esses with 20 minutes remaining. Sabo’s spin moved Bell up to third, and Bell clinched a second-place finish after his pass on Coleman, earning his third podium of the season. Andy Wilzoch started from ninth place in the SRO3 class, gaining on the No. 10 of Alex Vogel to put pressure on the No. 70 of Mirco for Schultis for eighth position. He ultimately finished in ninth, with a solid run that showed good race pace and consistent times.

Following a frustrating race one on Saturday, Elias Sabo headed into Sunday morning’s race two with a renewed vigor to have a successful result. Starting from second place, Sabo and the No. 8 Aston Martin slipped to third on the start, setting up an exciting Aston Martin versus Aston Martin battle with Todd Coleman. As the pair raced neck-and-neck, they engaged in a three-wide fight for the lead, where Sabo completed a masterful pass on both the second and third-place entries. He stayed out in front to the end of the race, earning his first win of the GT America season. Bell started his race from third, but an early spin lost him valuable ground. Not deterred, he had a masterful drive back through the tight field to position himself to fight for a shot at the podium, earning a top-five result. Andy Wilzoch had another consistent drive and earning valuable points in the Championship.

Pirelli GT4 America

After a lengthy weather delay on Saturday afternoon, the competitors of the GT4 America series were only able to complete one race, closing out the race weekend on Sunday afternoon. Sabo started the 60-minute sprint race for the No. 8 Aston Martin, taking the green flag from seventh in the GT4 class. Sadly, Sabo’s stint never really began, hampered by full-course cautions. He pitted as soon as the race went back to green at the halfway point, allowing co-driver Andy Lee to take over and fight for position. Maneuvering through his own full-course caution, he cracked into the top five with five minutes remaining and finished fourth in class. The result continues the pair’s three-race streak of finishing in the top five, setting them up for a consistent season of strong results.

Up Next

The GT America Powered by AWS and Pirelli GT4 America series next head to Circuit of the Americas, May 19-20. This will be the first time the series has returned since 2021, where Andy Wilzoch celebrated a first and a second-place finish in GT America. The Lizards have had great success at the Austin, Texas circuit over the years, and will conduct private testing at the track this week in preparation for the upcoming event.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 ABR Corp. and its subsidiaries, including 5.11, Inc., work with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11 ABR Corp. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

To learn more about the newest racing circuit in the country, visit https://apexmotorclub.com