Racing Wheels 101: Do They Really Make a Difference?

Modifying your car for racing can be an exciting project before you even get near the race track. Upgrading your engine to a powerhouse LS3 engine and shaving weight off the interior are fun modifications, but some of the most important safety components in a racing vehicle are racing wheels. These high-performance wheels contribute to speed, but they also endure more heat and force than standard street wheels. Here’s a starter guide to racing wheels, including how they work, various types and when you need to replace them.

What Are Racing Wheels?

Racing wheels are designed for safety, sturdiness, performance and weight reduction. While racing wheels may look impressive, their real importance is in function.

Racing wheel manufacturers optimize their wheels the same way you’d optimize a complete racing car. Special metal alloys balance weight and strength. Racing wheels feature more advanced and careful engineering than regular wheels. Each design places more material in critical spots to reduce weight and profile while increasing strength and durability. Racing wheels can also protect a racing car’s undercarriage, designed to crumple and absorb impact in a crash.

What Are the Types of Racing Wheels?

All racing wheels are not the same. Like many racing parts, racing wheels exist on a spectrum from pure NASCAR performance to increased durability for rally and Street Stock racing. Drag racing wheels can better endure bursts of intense heat. Here are a few of the different types of racing wheels available.

Standard Steel Racing Wheels

Choose a racing wheel carefully based on the type of racing you plan on doing. On a circular track, you need a wheel with a reinforced right side for maximum stability. Remember that the construction and quality of a wheel are better indicators of strength than the wheel’s weight. A more expensive lightweight wheel is often more durable than a cheaper heavyweight wheel.

Wide 5 Hub

Asphalt racing typically uses a Wide 5 style of wheel. This wheel has a much larger wheel bolt and hub than a standard wheel assembly. These wider rims distribute force more evenly through the wheel for increased strength.

Beadlock Racing Wheels

The beadlock design uses a retaining ring to “lock” the tire to the wheel rim. This design increases strength and was first used on military vehicles. Today, beadlock wheels are popular in dirt track racing, as the locking design prevents friction from the dirt from pulling the tire off the rim.

When Should You Replace Racing Wheels?

Staying on top of replacements is just as important with racing wheels as it is with racing tires. Old or bent wheels can cause your car to pull to one side. Wheels can also crack under stress.

After any race, allow your wheels to cool before inspecting them for damage. Any visible damage — cracks, warps or worn hardware — warrants a wheel replacement. Even the tiniest crack will expand under pressure and cause the wheel to fail.Wheels are an essential consideration for any racing vehicle, so don’t get distracted by endless tuning with engine building tools. Top manufacturers keep improving their wheel engineering so you can reap the benefits.