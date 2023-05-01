Iowa Lottery Named Official Partner of Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 1, 2023) – Fans of Knoxville Raceway hit the jackpot when officials from the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” announced that Iowa Lottery has been named an Official Partner of the legendary half-mile dirt oval located on the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Iowa Lottery will activate its partnership with Knoxville Raceway by rewarding VIP lottery players with one-of-a-kind, at-track experiences throughout the 2023 season. Meanwhile the lottery will partner with track as the presenting sponsor of the July 14 Sara Evans and Walker Montgomery concert. Finally, the partnership will reach a fever pitch August 10 with Iowa Lottery Qualifying Night for the 62nd running of the NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals.

Since the lottery’s start in 1985, Iowa Lottery players have won more than $5.4 billion in prizes while raising more than $2.3 billion for the state programs that benefit all Iowans. Today, lottery proceeds help Iowa in multiple ways. They help Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.

“The Iowa Lottery seeks out exclusive experiences it can offer to its players as premium prizes, and this opportunity to partner with Knoxville Raceway delivers on that front,” said Jon Roth, Iowa Lottery Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re glad to highlight an Iowa racing institution through our work. It will be an exciting summer of racing – and winning – for lottery players and race fans.”

The Knoxville Raceway calendar of events stretches from the middle of April through mid-September and includes weekly championship racing for 410, 360 and Pro Series Sprint Cars. In addition to the famed Knoxville Nationals, the World of Outlaws, United States Auto Club (USAC), All Star Circuit of Champions and Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series all make regular stops at the iconic venue, drawing crowds from across Iowa and around the globe.

“Knoxville Raceway has been fortunate to build relationships with an incredible group of partners, both locally and at a national level and we’re thrilled to add Iowa Lottery to that family,” said Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed. “Our partnership with Iowa Lottery is a win-win and affords both the track and the lottery rich opportunities to grow our customer bases. We’ve been handicapped by the weather recently but we can’t wait to get the season started and introduce new fans to Knoxville Raceway and the Iowa Lottery.”

Tickets for Knoxville Raceway’s 2023 season are now available online. Suite availability, camping and parking information is also available at track’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms as it becomes available.

About Iowa Lottery …

Since the Iowa Lottery’s start in 1985, its profits have helped make Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family. The Lottery provides entertainment and prizes to its players while at the same time raising billions of dollars for the state programs that benefit all Iowans. Through the years, Lottery funds have been used in a variety of ways to enhance the state, including projects to create new recreation areas, support research at Iowa’s public universities, benefit Iowa veterans, support surviving family members of Iowa peace officers and fire fighters who die in the line of duty, develop new products and techniques for agriculture, and promote tourism. For that, the Iowa Lottery thanks its players. When you play the Lottery, Iowa wins.

About Knoxville Raceway…

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a half-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360- and 410-winged sprint car racing Saturday nights from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August. Additionally, the storied venue hosts the 360 Knoxville Nationals as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,377 seats and 33 luxury suites.