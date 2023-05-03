Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Kansas Speedway in the NCS, three of which resulted in top-20 finishes in the 2022 season.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top-10 finishes and has led one lap.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 18 starts at Kansas Speedway in the NCS with 53 laps led, four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 20.7.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned one top-10 finish.

“Our mile-and-a-half program has been our most competitive this season so I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas for the first time in a long time for me. Kansas is unique in the sense that turn one and two are completely different than three and four. More often than not, you have to run middle, top there so it’s definitely a race track that you move around a lot on. I think it looks like it will be warm this weekend so it might be hot and slick, cars will slide around a bit. It’s a challenging race track that I think we can hopefully go there and have some speed this weekend. ” – AJ Allmendinger on Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Kansas Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top-20 finish.

So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned two top-10 finishes.

“Although Kansas is a track I have not been great at in the past, Kaulig Racing has really been working hard on our mile-and-a-half-track package. I would say as a whole, they have been our best tracks so far this season. Las Vegas was an intermediate track that we had a great run at earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting our best finish as a team at this track.” – Justin Haley on Kansas Speedway







About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.