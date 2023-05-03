Weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Kansas Speedway this week. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano lead all active Cup Series drivers at Kansas with three wins each.
So far this season we have crowned eight different Cup Series winners in the first 11 races of the year. Martin Truex Jr. was the most recent driver to visit victory lane with an impressive run at Dover Motor Speedway, breaking a 54-race winless streak.
Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton will be two drivers to watch when the Truck Series hits the track Saturday night as they lead the series with three wins each at the 1.5-mile track.
The ARCA Menards Series will start things off Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. with the Dawn 150 race. Toni Breidinger, who has nine top-10 finishes in the ARCA series, will also attempt to qualify and make her debut in the Truck Series race at Kansas in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage. If successful, she will be the first Arab American woman to compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.
The Xfinity Series is off and will return to competition on May 13 at Darlington Raceway.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, May 6
10:25 a.m.: ARCA Practice – All Entries – No TV
12:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – FS1
12:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/ All Entries – FS1
Post Truck Series Qualifying on Press Pass
2 p.m.: ARCA Dawn 150 – (100 Laps/150 Miles) FS1/FloRacing/MRN/SiriusXM
Post ARCA race on Press Pass
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Groups A & B – FS1/MRN
5:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds – FS1/MRN
Post Cup Series Qualifying on Press Pass
8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart Of America 200
134 Laps = 201 miles
Stages end on Lap 30, Lap 60, Lap 134
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $734,551
Post Truck Series race on Press Pass
Sunday, May 7
3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400
267 Laps = 400.5 miles
Stages end Lap 80, Lap 165, Lap 267
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,536,752
Post Cup Series race on Press Pass