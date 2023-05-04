Bubba Wallace Tabbed to Drive for TRICON

Two-Time Cup Series Winner to Wheel No. 1 Tundra

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2023) — TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that 23XI Racing star and full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace will join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Wallace, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series victor, will bring a bevy of Truck Series success to TRICON when he takes the reins of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Darlington. In 49 career truck starts, Wallace has captured six victories, 15 top-fives and 28 top-10s. It will be his first series start at the uniquely shaped 1.366-mile oval during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend.

For Darlington, the Alabama native will carry the colors of Stone Country Records recording artist Annie Bosko. Bosko, a Californian and noted country-pop artist is preparing for her debut album, Caged Bird — set to be released in 2023. The record will feature country icons Vince Gill, Raul Malo of The Mavericks and Dwight Yoakam.

At North Wilkesboro, Wallace will partner with Phoenix-based Pristine Auction. Specializing in autographed memorabilia, sports cards, coins, art and collectibles, Pristine has become one of the largest and most trusted auction houses in the world offering several online auction formats with thousands ending each day on www.PristineAuction.com.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program,” said partner Johnny Gray. “We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

Wallace will join Jason White, Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love as pilots of the No. 1 Tundra in 2023.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 from Darlington Raceway will hit the track on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Eight days later, the series will take the green for the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET as part of the NASCAR All-Star Weekend. Coverage for both events is set to air on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization. Under ownership by former NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.