Daniel Dye Gives a Nod to “The King” with Richard Petty Throwback Paint Scheme

STATESVILLE, NC (May 5th, 2023): GMS Racing and Race To Stop Suicide are proud to unveil a fitting NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series throwback paint scheme to be driven by Daniel Dye at Darlington Raceway next weekend.

This paint scheme needs no introduction, as it represents one of the most recognizable and iconic vehicles in NASCAR’s 75-year history, paying tribute to Richard Petty’s STP car. Petty dominated the 1970’s running these colors, winning a combined 50 races from the inception of the STP relationship in 1972 through the end of the decade. This specific version on Dye’s truck is replicating the 1976 iteration, which won three times and finished runner up in the championship.

Those who are familiar with Daniel’s career are used to seeing him carry the iconic No. 43, and there is a good reason for that – the Petty’s have been close family friends with the Dye’s for several years now. His father, Randy Dye, raced with that number in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series ranks throughout his driving career in the 1990’s and 2000’s at New Smyrna Speedway. Once it became time for Daniel to begin his career, he personally asked for Richard’s blessing to race the number, and it has stuck with him (for the most part) ever since.

Continuing with the theme of Mental Health Awareness Month, Dye will continue to promote the Race To Stop Suicide initiative as the primary sponsor on his No. 43 Chevrolet. The nonprofit was founded by the father-son duo in 2018, and has been one of the pillars of Daniel’s professional and philanthropic career. Fans can learn more about the cause by visiting www.racetostopsuicide.com.

“It’s super cool to run a throwback scheme that honors Richard Petty. I’ve raced the No. 43 ever since I started racing Quarter Midgets, so to honor him on a national scale is a great opportunity. I am very appreciative of what Richard and the entire Petty family have done for me throughout the years, and look forward to showing my respect to all of the greatness that he achieved in our sport in its 75th anniversary.” exclaimed Dye.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Darlington Raceway for its annual highly anticipated “Throwback” race on Friday, May 12th. Live coverage of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (TV), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (Channel 90) at 7:30 PM ET. Follow GMS Racing on social media for more updates and announcements.

ABOUT RACE TO STOP SUICIDE:

Race to Stop Suicide was co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The nationally trademarked 501(c)3 non-profit works to create awareness, normalize the conversation, and remove the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, provide an entry-level amount of education, what to look for, symptoms, and a plan to check in and check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide prioritizes ensuring folks have easy access to helpful resources, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.