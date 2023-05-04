Preparing Your Vehicle for Cross-Country Shipping: Tips for Ensuring a Smooth and Safe Transport

Shipping your vehicle to a different country is difficult, but preparing it for a safe and smooth trip is even more challenging. A vehicle is a treasured and expensive asset. Any carelessness while preparing it to send it to a new location across the country can prove costly.

Therefore, preparing your vehicle for transport requires planning and consideration of all aspects, including choosing the right moving company and budgeting.

During the transport, your vehicle likely crosses multiple check posts; therefore, you must prepare it to steer clear of any issue during transportation.

Some tips on how to prepare your vehicle for cross-country shipping are mentioned below. These tips will help ensure that your vehicle arrives at the new destination in good condition and ready to hit the road.

Make a budget for shipping your car across the country

Start by making a budget for sending your vehicle across the country to know how much you can spend on the process and if you can really afford this undertaking. Having a budget also helps when selecting the moving company for your vehicle’s cross-country shipping.

To make a budget for shipping your car to another country, consider the following factors:

Determine the distance: the shipping cost largely depends on the distance between the pickup and delivery locations. Use a distance calculator to determine the distance between the current location and the final destination.

Interestingly the cost of moving a car drops as your mileage goes up. For instance, when moving your vehicles over 500 miles, you will pay around $1.00 per mile. Whereas the Cost of Shipping a Car Across the Country, or more than 2000 miles, is about $0.40 per mile.

Transport Method: Your chosen transport method also decides the total expense of shipping your car to another country. There are two main transport methods: open transport and enclosed transport. The open transport method is cut-rate but exposes your vehicle to the elements. In contrast, an enclosed carrier is more expensive but provides more protection.

Get quotes from various car shippers: Get quotes from several auto transport companies to compare prices and services. Most companies are ready to offer free quotes online or over the phone.

Make a budget after you have gathered all the important information. The more factors you consider before making a budget, the more realistic your budget will be.

Wash your vehicle and inspect its condition

Once you know the cost of shipping your car and decide that you can actually afford the project, turn to prepare your vehicle for safe and smooth transport.

Thoroughly wash your vehicle. Rinse off all the dirt and cakey mud from the vehicle with the help of a hose. A clean car makes it easier to notice any pre-existing scratches, imperfections, or dents on the exterior.

Cleaning also ensures that your car is in good condition before it’s loaded onto the transport vehicle. Whereas, if you send a dirty car for transportation, you can never notice if your vehicle received any scratches or damage while in transit.

Take pictures of the vehicle

Once the vehicle is clean, take good-quality pictures from all angles. Many transport companies also instruct their drivers to take photos for making vehicle condition report. But don’t just bank on their pictures only. They will only try to protect themselves in the event of any damage or mishap. So, having your own set of photos is always a good idea. And if possible, walk around the vehicle and make a video too.

Taking pictures and recording the pre-existing damages help ensure that any damage that occurs during transport can be identified and resolved.

Remove personal items from your vehicle

Typically vehicle transport companies don’t allow you to keep your personal belongings, such as cushions, stuff, toys, keys, hangings, etc., in the car while it is being shipped to another location. The company provides no insurance for your belongings left in the vehicle. Hence, you cannot hold it accountable for any theft or misplacement.

Besides the possibility of theft, there is a chance that objects left in the vehicle move around and start interacting with various parts and electric wiring. After all, your car will experience some movement while on the transport vehicle.

Secure loose parts and accessories

Remove any loose parts or accessories from your vehicle, such as bike racks, spoilers, extra tires, etc. If they cannot be removed, secure them tightly to your car to prevent any damage during transport.

Also, detach accessories such as speakers and GPS from their power source to prevent any chance of short-circuiting.

Disable the alarm systems

Most modern vehicles have alarm systems that save them against unauthorized access or theft. But an alarm system can be very annoying during cross-country transport. No shipping company would like to deal with an alarm system that never goes off during the loading and unloading process. An alarm system that does not go off can cause disruption and delays. Therefore, disable the alarm system for a hassle-free move.

Check for fluid leaks

Another important step in preparing your vehicle for cross-country shipping is to check for leaks. Any fluid leaks can potentially damage your car or other cars being transported on the same truck.

To check for leaks, park your vehicle in a clean, dry, and well-lit area. Make sure the parking ground is flat surface before starting the inspection.

Get under your car and look for any signs of fluid leaks, such as oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, or coolant. If you notice any fluid on the ground, your car likely leaks.

Open the hood and inspect the engine compartment for any signs of discharge. The presence of any puddles or stains around the engine, hoses, or other components is a sure sign of leaks.

If you are unsure how to perform an inspection, get the help of a mechanic to get a detailed report and provide the report to the shipping company. Keep a copy with yourself too.

Conclusion

Following the tips above, you can ensure safe and smooth transportation of your vehicle across the country. Appropriate preparation and a trustworthy auto transport company offer surety that your car will arrive at its destination in good condition. It also mitigates any risks of damage to your vehicle while in transit.