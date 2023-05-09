L.A. Honda World Racing is First Team in the World to take Delivery of the New Honda FL5 TCR

Making its global debut at Laguna Seca, drivers Ryan Eversley and Mat Pombo are first in North America to race the TCR entry

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – L.A. Honda World Racing, based in Southern California has announced Ryan Eversley, championship-winning HPD Factory Driver, and Mat Pombo, who has set three track records, will be the first to debut the JAS built FL5 Honda Civic Type R TCR in this week’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

L.A. Honda World Racing was the first team in the world to take delivery of the new FL5 Honda Civic Type R TCR and chose to test at Sebring International Speedway in February rather than enter it in a race. Since then, the team continued to test the car with JAS and HPD engineers to ensure all systems are a go and confirm it will be a weapon on track. This Saturday, May 13th, 2023 will be its first competition.

“Anytime in your career where you get to debut a brand-new car is a special moment. I was honored to handle the driving duties for the IMSA testing debut at Sebring back in February and I’m just as thrilled to be part of its North American race debut at WeatherTech Raceway! I know my teammate Mat is just as anxious as I am to get it out on track. Based on our initial testing and the experience JAS, HPD and now LAHW have put into this program, I’m confident for future success,” said Ryan Eversley.

The new car’s launch also comes with an updated livery designed by exceptionally talented and well-known artist, Andy Blackmore. Andy has a legacy of designing liveries for many championship winning teams with memorable designs that stand out in the minds of fans.

Mat Pombo said, “The L.A. Honda World team has worked tirelessly on this partnership with JAS and HPD to deliver the FL5 Honda Civic TCR car to the United States. Being the first team to debut it on American soil is a special thing. Obviously, with a new car we are going to have to work out some kinks and figure out how to be competitive. Fortunately, this team has all the right people in the right spots and we feel we are the best team to sort this car and get results. I’m looking forward to getting on track next week at Laguna Seca and seeing how we stack up against the competition.”

Team principal Mario Biundo has been part of this process since its inception and is ready to see it race. “Being the first to own this car is a real privilege. I owe a big thank you to HPD and JAS for choosing our team to be the first delivery and allowing our capable team and drivers to debut the car here in California. I trust Ryan Eversley and Mat Pombo will get it upfront and get this new FL5 Honda Civic Type R TCR the recognition it deserves in the Americas,” says Biundo.

L.A. Honda World drivers Mike LaMarra and Will Tally will take delivery of their new FL5 TCR sometime in June. The championship leaders have enjoyed the current FK7’s results and are willing to be patient for the new car with such a strong start of the season. The LA Honda World Racing program has seen tremendous success from the LaMarra/Tally driver pairing while Eversley/Pombo look to this new car as a fresh start to the season adding to their points through a challenging start after 2 races.

L.A. Honda World Racing is looking for their first championship and believe with the new FL5 Honda Civic Type R TCR that will happen. The team is eagerly awaiting the prospect of being added to the list of champions.

About L.A. Honda World Racing

L.A. Honda World Racing is a professional racing team based in Southern California and participates in the IMSA and SRO racing series exclusively racing touring cars built by Honda Performance Development. They are also a factory authorized Honda dealer for American Honda Motor Co. www.LAHondaWorldRacing.com

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing. www.hpd.honda.com

About JAS Motorsport

JAS has been an official partner of Honda since 1998, initially as a works team and then as engineering and customer service provider. www.jasMotorsport.com